For over half a century the U.S. government wouldn't touch the topic of UFOs or aliens with a ten-thousand-light-year pole. Everything was denied, classified, redacted, memory-holed, and almost nothing was ever commented on. Perhaps it was intentional to propagate the legend and let imaginations and popular culture run wild.
Now like a teenage cheerleader who just had her first kiss with the starting varsity quarterback, the government suddenly can't shut up about UFOs or aliens.
Documents and video footage have been released over the past few years in unprecedented numbers. From those 2004 Tic-Tac-looking UFOs recorded by Naval aviators to many of the high flyers being permitted to appear on the largest podcasts in the world to openly discuss previously classified encounters that they say occurred with incredible frequency (sometimes daily) as if they were suddenly no big deal.
What happened to the government telling former employees with top-secret clearance: this is classified, shut up about it or we'll fu**ing kill you.
There's an epidemic of SADS around everything UFOs lately - Sudden Accelerated Document Spewage.
When the U.S. government wants Americans and the world to know something so desperately, it's a pretty good sign they're peddling a mirage, something that never happened as they say, a partially contrived event, an exaggeration of previously normal events, or a completely made-up heaping pile of dog shit.
It also could be a process of laying the final finishes of a decades-long operation.
There's no telling what Act we are entering with this latest staged performance of hot air balloons entering "restricted airspace" and the military claiming they just somehow didn't see them drifting at snail speeds over thousands of kilometers from Alaska and Canada until they recently updated their systems to track slow moving objects.
NORAD must have traded its computer radars connected to billions of dollars worth of up-to-the-nanosecond satellites with complex sensory detection designed to warn against incoming missiles for Etch A Sketches.
— Uh-huh.
The hot air buffoons at the Pentagon press department got the latest memo to stop calling them balloons and start calling them unidentified flying objects of mysterious and unknown origin. Definitely, nothing that originated from the black ops hangers at Groom Lake.
All those UFOs captured by video over decades that showed mysterious objects doing impossible maneuvers that defied the known laws of physics, the ones that were immediately classified and denied, all those UFOs that previously could disappear in the blink of an eye into the sea or sky are now magically being shot down by gimpy fighter jets.
Apparently, they've assumed the dumbing down of the population combined with those secret gene juice injections have rendered the masses lobotomized drooling mannequins comprising something between a state of hors de combat and semi-comatose chimps who will nod in agreement to any information disseminated by the Intel Pig media.
And maybe they have.
Or maybe all that hot air presented the perfect opportunity to create more hot air by running interference against the Seymor Hirsch bombshell that confirmed in fine detail what we already knew about the Empire of Psychos declaring war on Russia and all of Europe with their environmental and economic acts of terror beneath the Baltic Sea.
Or maybe they're hiding the worst enviro-chemical disaster in history through a series of train derailments of the most toxic chemicals to humans currently pluming and contaminating the air, water, and soil in the state with the most family farmers per capita.
Or house hearings about how the government violated Americans' 1st Amendment rights for years during a fake pandemic and rigged election.
Or how the U.S. probably instigated that massive earthquake in Turkey and Syria killing tens of thousands of innocent people because Erdogan wasn't playing ball on NATO memberships or the war in Ukraine that can only end with more war.
In the words of Forest Gump, "Probably all of them at the same time, Jennayye."
In the basement at Langley:The Uniparty bozos in Congress are bang on script from stage right to stage left. One half applauds the corrupt dementia patient for his stellar executive decision-making skills in ordering a Balloon to be shot down, only after traversing the entire continent, while the other half scream about a grotesque violation of national security by a Chinese helium balloon one minute while posting TikTok videos to their constituents the next minute.
Spook 1: Let's tell them it's an octagonal object of unknown origin that we shot out of the sky that had escaped detection somewhere over Montana before we traced it to the great lakes. This will cover Turkey, Ohio, Nordstream, and the Twitter hearings on the hill. These idiots won't care about Turks, Syrians, or the Bill of Rights if UFOs are involved. We close the airspace there and tell them we're in the process of recovering the mysterious object. We can blame China since they're scheduled to invade Taiwan in Autumn while furthering the runway to launch Project Blue Beam.
Spook 2: Great! Get the memo out to all the networks at once, and tell the FAA to close that airspace. Next up on the morning agenda, where are we on race wars, gang violence, the latest fentanyl imports, expanding child trafficking operations to incoming politicians and when will the FBI discover the latest cache of classified boxes we dumped on the lawn at Joe's beach house?
All members of the Uniparty pretend they know nothing about selling out the American people, their industries, trillions in intellectual property, supply chains, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, computer chips, and bioweapon research and release to China for the past four decades. China is like an overly-napped egg-eating snow-shoveling collapsed soccer star — suddenly, out of nowhere, a grave, and dangerous threat.
The Great Reset psyops are now on Agenda 30 overdrive.
Today Americans would be outraged if U.N. troops entered Los Angeles to restore order: tomorrow they will be grateful! This is especially true if they were told there was an outside threat from beyond, whether real or promulgated, that threatened our very existence. It is then that all peoples of the world will pledge with world leaders to deliver them from this evil. The one thing every man fears is the unknown. When presented with this scenario, individual rights will be willingly relinquished for the guarantee of their well-being granted to them by their world government.
— Henry A. Kissinger
Former US Secretary of State and war criminal speaking at the 1992 Bilderberg Group meeting, Évian-les-Bains, France.
Project Blue Beam
There are intersecting phenomena at work in understanding Project Blue Beam and the power it could have over the masses.
- At the core is spreading the possibility of UFOs and extraterrestrials
- Adjacent to that core is undermining dominant global religious beliefs
- Surrounding the core are the psyops involved in programming the belief in UFOs and extraterrestrials through news stories, sightings, limited hangouts, Hollywood films, television, and popular culture, and how this can be used to compromise global religious beliefs, trust in national governments, and destabilize the world in a way that makes the Covid scam look like child's play
In 1994, Canadian investigative journalist Serge Monast claimed to have connected with government insiders who released specific information to him about the New World Order agenda to implement a one-world government.
Monast wrote in great detail about NASA's holographic capabilities, research in perceptions, beliefs, and destroying religions, and how this could be accomplished by illuminating the skies above cities around the world to fake an alien invasion.
In order to implement the new age religion with the Antichrist at its head. We must remember that the new age religion is the very foundation for the new world government, without which religion the dictatorship of the new world order is completely impossible. I'll repeat that: Without a universal belief in the new age religion, the success of the new world order will be impossible! That is why the Blue Beam Project is so important to them but has been so well hidden until now.He also noted...
Naturally, this superbly staged falsification will result in dissolved social and religious disorder on a grand scale, each nation blaming the other for the deception, setting loose millions of programmed religious fanatics through demonic possession on a scale never witnessed before. In addition, this event will occur at a time of profound worldwide political anarchy and general tumult created by some worldwide catastrophe.Monast also mentions that EMF or Electro-Magnetic Frequencies will be used to control the masses, perhaps connecting to some technology that already flows within their bloodstream.
If we put this space show in parallel with the star wars program we get this: combination of electromagnetic radiation and hypnosis which have also been the subject of intensive research. In 1974, for instance, researcher G. F. Shapits, said of one of the research proposals that, '...in this investigation it will be shown that the spoken words of the hypnotist may also be converted by electromagnetic energy directly and to the subconscious part of the human brain without employing any mechanical device for receiving or transcording the message, and without the person exposed to such influence having a chance to control the information input consciously. It may be expected that the rationalized behavior will be considered to have been taken out of their own free will.'He references the technological label the military had already applied to this process as Telepathic Electronic Two-Way Communication and cites an article by Lt. Col John Alexander where he confesses:
If it is possible to feed artificial thought into the multigenic field via satellite, the mind control of the entire planet is now possible. An individual's only resistance would be to constantly question the motivation behind their thoughts and not act upon thoughts which they consider to be outside their own ideological, religious and moral boundaries.Two years after Serge Monast published his Project Blue Beam essay revealing intricate details of this nefarious NASA-United Nations plot, and government-classified technologies he died of a heart attack. It happened a day after being arrested and spending one night in jail, and despite having no history of heart problems. His colleague also died of a heart attack one week later.
The transference of energy from one organism to another; the ability to heal or cause disease to be transmitted over a distance, thus inducing illness or death from no apparent cause; telepathic behavior modification which includes the ability to induce hypnotic states up to a distance of 1,000 kilometers have been reported. This capability could allow agents to be deeply planted with no conscious knowledge of their programming. The unique factor is that the recipient will not be aware that thought has been implanted from an external source. He or she will believe the thoughts are original.
The four steps toward a one-world government outlined by Monast are:
- Engineered Hoaxes (including planting evidence to discredit world religions) and natural disasters, including earthquakes
- The Big Space Show in the Sky (are we arriving here?)
- Controlling the masses with frequencies (mind control)
- Supranatural manifestations to fool religious believers, the end of cash and all individual liberties in the face of an 'imminent alien invasion'
The first public Project Blue Beam (also called Sky Beam) tests were the Phoenix lights witnessed by thousands of residents in 1997 including the Mayor. This event could be explained in one of two ways.
- The lights were merely projected holograms.
- Or extraterrestrial aliens just wanted to show how advanced their slow and directionless triangular spacecraft could float across the sky for everyone to marvel at and just happened to choose Phoenix, a city surrounded by some of the most top secret military installations to the north, east, and south.
In more recent years with the deployment of starlink satellites and 5G stations down to every city lampost across the western world, 3D holographic technology has been used for entertaining the masses.
Not to be outdone, China joined the party, probably through intellectual property theft permitted to happen by a colluding U.S. military that is using both Russia and China and hot air balloons to justify looting the American taxpayers for more than the trillion each year budgeted by criminals in Congress.
In 2015 a mysterious city appeared in the clouds above Foshan, China.
South Korea Telecom has 3D holographic technology that is truly mind-boggling. Using ubiquitous urban 5G stations they unleashed a holographic dragon at the opening of a baseball game.
The Carolina Panthers did something similar with their mascot last year using 5G technology.
There's also the fascinating symbolism from the 3D hologram show at the Seattle Space Needle in 2021 that combined DNA strands, Biblical references, and other hidden messages about AI and the future they have planned for humanity.
Watching these videos it's not difficult to imagine the capabilities the U.S. Government possesses in faking an alien invasion using 3d holographic technology connected to the 5G Purple People Eaters rolled out en mass globally over the past two years which also might be the most consequential factor in rendering people ill with symptoms of "Covid."
Welcome to the alien invasion Psyop performance of our global play Good Citizens. Those little green men the media will be telling you about next year won't be aliens, but more likely IRS collectors coming for your waitressing tips.
WATCH Two Short Docs. Only on Bitchute, of course.
