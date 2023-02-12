© Brendan Smialowski/AFP



"Kiev has the right to defend every inch of its territory. As long as Ukraine 'identifies operational value in targeting Russian forces on Ukrainian territory...' we don't have objections and do not seek to limit Ukrainian military operations to achieve their objectives."

"I am not going to contradict general Milley, and I think he was giving a hard-headed assessment of the scale of the challenge."

The US would have no objections to Ukrainian forces striking targets inside Crimea with American-supplied weapons, a senior defense official said on Friday.Dr Celeste Wallander, Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs, was asked whether Washington supports Kiev in seizing Crimea, or at least in striking Russian targets there. The peninsula overwhelmingly voted to become part of Russia in 2014 following a Western-backed coup in Kiev.Speaking at the Center for a New American Security, Wallander reiterated thatWith this in mind, the official argued:She also commented on remarks made by Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley, who warned in January that it would be "very difficult" for Ukraine "to militarily eject the Russian forces" from all the territories they currently control.In January, The New York Times reported, citing sources, that"even if such a move increases the risk of escalation."On February 3, the US announced a new $2.17 billion security package for Ukraine which included ground-launched, small-diameter bombs (GLSDB) with a range of up to 150 kilometers (93 miles). While the Pentagon said that this long-range capability would enable Ukrainians "to take back their sovereign territory," it declined to speculate about Kiev's future potential operations.Last week, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, who now serves as Deputy Chair of the nation's Security Council, warned thatKiev, he said, must understand that