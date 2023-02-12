© Kateryna Kon/Science Photo Library/Getty Images/Science Photo Library RF



In September, the CDC released a report that showed that the number of norovirus outbreaks from August 2021 to July 2022 was three times more than outbreaks seen in the previous year.

The US is seeing a rise in the norovirus informally called the stomach flu or stomach bug, according to the American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), withThe rise in infectionsThe illness is highly infectious,, touching surfaces or consuming contaminated food or beverages. Those infected can shed billions of particles with the illness, and only a few particles can make a person sick.WhileSymptoms of the illness include nausea, diarrhea and stomach pain as the virus causes inflammation in the intestines, the CDC said.. Doctors recommend drinking plenty of liquids when dealing with an infection.Health experts emphasize frequent hand washing with warm water and soap as an important measure to prevent norovirus. Hand sanitizer is not as effective against the virus as hand washing.Regions across the country are. Recent outbreaks have been reported in and around Washington DC, Detroit and Las Vegas, among other places.Though norovirus infections are increasing around the country, the CDC says contagion levels are on par with what was seen before the Covid-19 pandemic as activity restrictions related to that crisis have continued to ease. Norovirus usually peaks between November and April of any given year."Norovirus outbreaks and reported cases from both state health departments and clinical laboratoriesa spokesperson for the CDC, Kate Grusich, told NBC News."Prevention measures implemented during the Covid-19 pandemic were likely effective in preventing norovirus outbreaks. As pandemic restrictions have relaxed, the number of norovirus outbreaksNearly three years after Covid-19 saw widespread lockdown measures and mask mandates, such policies are largely nonexistent. Hospitals are some of the only places that require masks, and some - like ones in New York state - are starting to drop their masking policies.since the rescinding of Covid-19 measures that also kept those other illnesses in check.The CDC has estimated that this flu season has seen at least 25m illnesses and 18,000 deaths. Covid-19 is also still circulating, with about 280,000 cases and 3,100 deaths being reported weekly.