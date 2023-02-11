© Reuters/Serhii Nuzhenenko



Radical political forces are a weapon routinely used by Western-backed actors in Ukraine to stifle opponents, exiled opposition leader Viktor Medvedchuk believes. The US and its allies are willing to overlook this as long as it serves their interests, he said.the Ukrainian politician wrote in an analysis of the ongoing conflict, which was published on Wednesday by RIA Novosti.for supposedly being pro-Russian.The party was targeted because it had every chance to topple Zelensky at the ballot box, he said, citing opinion polls, but a "system of oppression" was deployed against it.Today, any speech in the pro-Western media is hailed as freedom of expression, whereas"The West never sees this as incitement, as a call for violence and lawlessness, as it never sees the ensuing violence and lawlessness."Meanwhile, thugs who are used to suppress the opposition act with impunity in Ukraine, even maiming and killing their targets, Medvedchuk asserted. Any attempt to defend oneself is treated as "aggression and separatism."the politician stated. "They turned the Ukrainian language into a 'friend-or-foe' designator to cover up their true intentions."The Ukrainian case stands out because of the resources that the US and its allies have invested into tearing the country away from Russia and showcasing it as an example of pro-Western development, Medvedchuk believes.If Kiev fails, the "political bankruptcy" of Washington's global leadership would be exposed, as will the failure of EU expansion, which the politician compared to the construction of the Tower of Babel in terms of the chaos it produces.