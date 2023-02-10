A video clip circulating on social media documents the moment a meteorite fell in Dawadmi Governorate, northwest of Riyadh.Meteorologist Abdulaziz Al-Hussain said in a tweet: "A strong blue light appeared in the sky surrounding the meteorite in the Najd region, and a tremor was said to be felt on its impact," local media reports .At the same level, the head of the Astronomical Society in Jeddah, Eng. Majed Al Zahra confirmed that this bright meteor, which is also called (the fireball), is larger than the ordinary meteor, and drew a lot of attention in social media platforms, where many confirmed to see it in a very bright blue color. It illuminated the surface of the earth and was accompanied by a loud sound, which means that it descended very deep into the atmosphere.It is assumed that a series of shock waves will be produced as a result of the meteor's disintegration due to its high speed, and small parts are likely to have reached the earth's surface after most of it burned up in air. as happened in similar cases around the world.As for the blue and white color, the dominant composition of the meteorite may play a role in the observed colors of the fireball, with some elements giving distinct colors when evaporated, for example sodium producing a bright yellow color, nickel appears green, and magnesium appears blue and white, which is what was seen, but could also be a result of atmospheric conditions, or even a camera, but the lack of multi-angle recordings of the meteorite makes this explanation less likely.He pointed out that meteors enter the outer atmosphere of the Earth and move at a speed of 40,000 to 257,000 kilometers per hour, and they slow down quickly because they face the friction of air clouds, and this friction generates large amounts of heat, which causes the meteorite to evaporate. or burn and shine.(Translated by Google)