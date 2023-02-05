Earth Changes
Lanzarote in the Canary Islands, Spain has hailstorm, torrential rains and even tornado all in one day
Canarian Weekly
Sat, 04 Feb 2023 14:25 UTC
However, the low temperatures have also left a curious and unusual mark on the landscape, a white blanket caused by an intense hailstorm in the area of La Geria and even in the Timanfaya National Park.
The large amount of hail that has fallen has covered the landscape, and has not only confused tourists on holiday on the island, but also the camels that live there who are more accustomed to high temperatures and heat, creating a winter picture that is not usual on the easternmost island of the Canary Islands.
Lanzarote is still on a yellow weather warning for storms and so far there have been some intense downpours that have caused water to run strongly through some of the ravines on the island, and the wind has even caused a tornado several meters high.
Latest News
Quote of the Day
The spirit of liberty is the spirit which is not too sure that it is right; the spirit of liberty is the spirit which seeks to understand the minds of other men and women; the spirit of liberty is the spirit which weighs their interests alongside its own without bias; the spirit of liberty remembers that not even a sparrow falls to earth unheeded; the spirit of liberty is the spirit of Him who, near two thousand years ago, taught mankind that lesson it has never learned, but has never quite forgotten; that there may be a kingdom where the least shall be heard and considered side by side with the greatest.
Recent Comments
Currently , jupiters "moon" , ganymede is "electromagnetically" locked to jupiter. With obital telescopes, we can actually see the "connection"....
ChatGPTs' version of the chinese balloon spectacle in the style of Terry Pratchet (worked out pretty well to be fair). In the grand scheme of...
Things are continuing to become interesting.
Enthusiasm over reality results in stupidity.
They'll be plenty more to come.