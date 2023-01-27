Compared to the pre-pandemic five-year average of 13,822 it is 3,559 or 25.7% above average.

© Office For National Statistics

© Office For National Statistics

T

his is because one of the main arguments for the vaccines being involved is that the mRNA and spike protein travel to various organs, especially the heart, and persist there for weeks and months, causing injury and triggering auto-immune attacks - a mechanism

supported

by a number of autopsy studies.

© Booster rates and excess deaths in European countries (HART)

© Booster rates and excess deaths in weeks 10-35 2022 (Chudov)