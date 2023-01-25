© Indonesian Red Cross Society



Disaster authorities in Indonesia report severe flooding and landslides in areas of Sumatra island which began after heavy rainfall on 21 January 2023. As of 24 January, almost 100,000 people and 15,000 homes have been affected. Three fatalities were reported.Areas in Aceh Province in the far north of Sumatra Island were severely impacted, with flooding reported in the regencies of Pidie Jaya, Aceh Tamiang, East Aceh, Bireuen, Pidie and North Aceh.One person died in Aceh Tamiang Regency, where floods affected almost 45,000 residents and displaced around 3,000.Flooding and landslides also struck in Deli Serdang in North Sumatra Province and in Padang Pariaman Regency in West Sumatra Province where 2 people died and 5 were injured.