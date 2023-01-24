and it even snowed on the Balearic island of Ibiza.

Temperatures of -15°C were recorded in one part of Spain during the current polar freezeAs confirmed by AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, the Balearic island of Ibiza has met with unusual weather conditions thanks to the polar freeze currently affecting Spain.This morning, Monday, January 23, residents of the town of Talaia de Sant Josep - located 475 metres above sea level - woke up to a blanket covering of snow."We continue with very low temperatures and precipitation and with snowflakes at very low levels", announced AEMET. "It is usual in January, although it is not every year that we have cold as intense as this". This could even be accompanied by a storm and small amounts of hail they added.According to AEMET, the lowest temperatures recorded overnight and so far today have been in the Pyrenees.La Molina in Girona registered a minimum of -11.1ºC and in Granada's Sierra Nevada region temperatures fell to -10.7 ºC, according to AEMET data.As of 7am this morning, a yellow warning was issued in the interior of the south of Valencia and in the interior of Alicante, where temperatures between -1ºC and -8ºC were registered. The alert will remain active until 9am tomorrow, Tuesday 24 due to extreme temperatures of between -3ºC and -4ºC can be expected.Snowfall in the eastern Cantabrian and northern Iberian system and widespread frosts will predominate in practically all of Spain today say the experts. As a result, 12 autonomous communities have seen alerts issued for cold, wind, snow and high waves.Specifically, yellow alerts are in place for Asturias, Avila, Burgos, Leon, Palencia, Salamanca, Segovia, Soria, Zamora, Albacete, Cuenca, Guadalajara, Toledo, Barcelona, ​​Gerona, Tarragona, Teruel, Zaragoza, Madrid, Alicante and Navarra.These are due to expected temperatures of between around -4v and -8ºC. Lleida and Huesca will be on orange alert for values ​​close to -10ºC.The Community of Madrid maintains the yellow warning for minimum temperatures in the entire region where thermometers could reach -6ºC in the Sierra area and -4ºC in the rest of the region tomorrow morning.Snow will fall in the eastern Cantabrian and northern Iberian systems, more specifically, in Cantabria, Burgos, La Rioja, Alava, Guipuzcoa, Vizcaya, and Navarra.In Mallorca, after a night of temperatures below zero, the Serra de Tramunta reached -2.3ºC. Snowfall of up to seven centimetres forced the closure of some sections of roads, the highest accumulation for five years.As reported by the Insular Directorate of Highways, the Ma-10 from Km7 to 45 between Andratx-Pollenca, the Ma-2130 from Km6.5 to 14.99 between Caimari-Lluc, and the Ma-2141 in Sa Calobra were all closed.Miquel Gili, the spokesman for AEMETS in the Balearic Islands informed Europa Press that the low temperatures could leave 'good snowfall' this Wednesday 25 in the north of Mallorca and the Serra de Tramuntana, in areas above 800m.