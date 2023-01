© Bill Williams



© Palomar Observatory



THE LIGHT CURVE OF COMET ZTF

Astrophotography alert! Comet ZTF (C/2022 E3) is developing an anti-tail , and tonight may be the best time to photograph it. Unlike ordinary comet tails, which are blown away from the sun by solar wind and radiation pressure,. That sounds impossible, yet Bill Williams just photographed the anti-tail of Comet ZTF from his observatory in Chiefland, Florida:"Comet ZTF has developed an anti-tail in addition to its dust and ion tails!" says Williams. "Just how many tails can a comet have?"Briefly, three . Comets sometimes grow an ephemeral third tail, the "anti-tail."At that moment, the edge of the comet's fan-shaped dust tail looks like an sunward pointing spike."It's happening tonight," says longtime comet observer Paul Robinson of Longmont, CO., which should produce a good spike. Photographers will not want to miss this!"Robinson has been tracking comets since Kohoutek in 1974. "I have seen and predicted several orbital crossings--including Comet PanSTARRS in 2013 , which crossed on May 26th, my birthday. I saw a 7 degree sunward spike in 25x100 binoculars that day.""My estimates using Starry Night Pro 8 say that Comet ZTF's orbital crossing will take place at 11:30 pm EST on Jan. 22nd," notes Robinson. JPL's Horizons ephemeris suggests a slightly different time: 08:50 pm EST. The anti-tail should be sharp and bright throughout that time range.Multiple observers are reporting a surge in the brightness of Comet ZTF (C/2022 E3).The comet is approaching Earth for a close encounter (0.28 AU) on Feb. 1st. Forecasters expected it to reach magnitude +5.5 to +5.0. It appears to have hit that mark more than a week early.