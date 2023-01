© Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images



"Mr. Biden's legal team prepared to search his other properties for any similar documents, and discussed with the Justice Department the prospect of having FBI agents present while Mr. Biden's lawyers conducted the additional searches.



"Instead, the two sides agreed that Mr. Biden's personal attorneys would inspect the homes, notify the Justice Department as soon as they identified any other potentially classified records, and arrange for law-enforcement authorities to take them."

"Biden's personal legal team did not have security clearances, so when they saw the one-page document with classification markings, they cleared the area and did not look further."

"It's strange Biden did not use security officers or the FBI to conduct further searches. The president has a host of people who regularly handle classified material. So why use the lawyers?"

President Joe Biden's Justice Department reportedly permitted the president's personal attorneys to search for classified documents in separate locations without security clearances or the FBI present.Critics have questionedOthers have questionedThursday for classified documents after a special counsel was appointed earlier that day.According to the Wall Street Journal, the initial search, authorized by DOJ, involvedlooking for potentially classified material.The report said:believes nobody would have known of the unearthed documents in the Biden Penn Center or Biden's homeThe White House claimed total transparency after the scandal broke.On Thursday, five additional classified documents were found just hours after the White House revealed that one document had been found Wednesday in a storage area near the garage of Biden's Wilmington home, the New York Times reported Saturday. Justice Department employees retrieved the document Thursday that had been unearthed Wednesday by the president's legal team, who did not have security clearances.Biden's personal attorney, Bob Bauer , stated Saturday thatwhich were apparently unearthed because:attorney and professor at George Washington University Law School, questioned on Monday why Biden used his own personal attorneys to search for the classified information. he wrote in the New York Post Monday:The answer appears the same as in the case of Hillary Clinton's emails:Trump also used counsel, but eventually the FBI raided his home to search and remove not just classified material but documents found in boxes with that material.