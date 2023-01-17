This bright bolide was spotted over Spain on January 15, at 22:52 local time (equivalent to 21:52 universal time). The event was generated by a rock (a meteoroid) from an asteroid that hit the atmosphere at about 86,000 km/h. The fireball overflew the Gulf of Cádiz. It began at an altitude of about 74 km over the Gulf of Cádiz, moved northwest, and ended at a height of around 39 km over Isla Cristina (province of Huelva).This bright meteor was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN) from the meteor-observing stations located at Huelva, La Hita (Toledo), Calar Alto, Sierra Nevada, La Sagra (Granada), Sevilla, and Huelva. The event has been analyzed by the principal investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).