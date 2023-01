© Facebook

"The Pegasus Project lays bare how NSO's spyware is a weapon of choice for repressive governments seeking to silence journalists, attack activists and crush dissent, placing countless lives in peril. These revelations blow apart any claims by NSO that such attacks are rare and down to rogue use of their technology. While the company claims its spyware is only used for legitimate criminal and terror investigations, it's clear its technology facilitates systemic abuse. They paint a picture of legitimacy, while profiting from widespread human rights violations."

Israel government relationship

"Despite the well-documented human rights abuses committed with NSO Group's Pegasus spyware, these four lobbyists and their firms have chosen to contribute to the company's abuses by misleading public officials about its deservedly maligned reputation. Our investigation shows that the four lobbyists and NSO Group are misleading Congress, the Biden administration, and the American public by failing to register the Israeli government's control of the company in their FARA registration forms."

Biden administration sanctions

On January 9 the U.S. Supreme Court (SCOTUS) determined that(a messaging platform owned by Meta Platforms)The NSO Group's request for immunity had already been rejected by lower courts before reaching SCOTUS.Meta alleges that Pegasus allowed users to access WhatsApp servers and surveil some 1,400 individuals illegally.In 2021 a reporting consortium investigated an NSO Group data leak (initially obtained by the Paris-based Forbidden Stories and Amnesty International) and discovered thatto spy on activists, journalists, and attorneys. Among the findings was news thatSecretary General of Amnesty International Agnes Callamard, at the time, said In court filings the NSO Group argued that it should be classified as a foreign government agent, which would grant it immunity from U.S. laws. The company is also being sued that enabled it to collaborate with foreign governments, despite a pledge to refrain from selling technology to countries that carry out human rights abuses.In 2020, then-Israeli Minister of Defense Naftali Bennett celebrated the fact that NSO had worked with the IDF to track COVID exposure in the country.Last year the Democracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN) published an investigation documenting how four U.S. lobbyists ( Brian Finch Steve Rabinowitz , and Timothy Dickinson ) had violated the Foreign Agents Registration Act by misrepresenting the Israeli government's relationship with NSO.A statement put out by DAWN Director of Israel-Palestine Advocacy Adam Shapiro, read:In November 2021 theThe Department said that NSO, and another Israeli company calledThe Israeli government has lobbied Biden to lift these sanctions, but they have had no success. The administration had called on SCOTUS to dismiss the appeal. Last June the