This bright bolide was spotted over Spain on January 11, at 3:17 local time (equivalent to 2:17 universal time). The event was generated by a rock (a meteoroid) from an asteroid that hit the atmosphere at about 127,000 km/h. The fireball overflew the province of Córdoba. It began at an altitude of about 96 km over the locality of Baena (province of Córdoba), moved northeast, and ended at a height of around 41 km over Valenzuela (province of Córdoba).This bright meteor was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN) from the meteor-observing stations located at Huelva, La Hita (Toledo), Calar Alto, Sierra Nevada, and Sevilla. The event has been analyzed by the principal investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).