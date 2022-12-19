© Dean Musgrove, Los Angeles Daily News/SCNG



a growing endorsement of the so-called parents' rights movement

For generations of most American families, getting children vaccinated was just something to check off on the list of back-to-school chores. But after the ferocious battles over COVID-19 shots of the past two years, simmering resistance to general school vaccine mandates has grown significantly. Now,, according to a new survey released Friday by the Kaiser Family Foundation.and other highly contagious, deadly childhood diseases. (Most permit a few limited exemptions.)Throughout the pandemic, the Kaiser foundation, a nonpartisan health care research organization, has been issuing monthly reports on changing attitudes toward COVID vaccines. The surveys have showed a growing political divide over the issue, and the latest study indicates that division now extends to routine childhood vaccinations.The survey found thatThe shift in positions appears to be less about rejecting the shots than"The talking point that has been circulated is the concept of taking away parents' rights," said Dr. Sean O'Leary, chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics' committee on infectious diseases. "And when you frame it that simply, it's very appealing to a certain segment of the population. But what about the right to have your children be safe in school from vaccine-preventable diseases?"Still, O'Leary said that he wasn't overly worried that school vaccine mandates would be lifted but that the growing embrace of parents' rightswith state-required immunization schedules, a timeline that has long been endorsed by pediatricians.So this is not a time to be considering a rollback of these laws."The latest survey was based on interviews with a nationally representative sample of 1,259 adults and was conducted from Nov. 29 through Dec. 8.It showedthat targets both the original coronavirus and the omicron variant and has been available since September. Just 4 in 10 adults said they had either gotten the booster or intended to do so. Among those 65 and older — the age group at the highest risk — about 1 in 4 said they had been too busy to get it or had not found the time to do so.Even among adults who had received previous COVID vaccines, the survey found that, although half expressed concerns in general about rising rates of COVID this winter. About two-thirds of Black and Latino adults were apprehensive about COVID rates, compared with about 4 in 10 white adults.The survey also found that about half of parents worried that their children could fall sick this winter from COVID, the flu or RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), a sign that COVID was increasingly becoming normalized in the public's perception and joining the landscape of seasonal illnesses.