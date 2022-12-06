© Michael Matthey/Getty Images

"There is great indignation among the farmers, which really upsets us! If a wheat field needs 200 kg of fertilizer for optimal yield, farmers would now be forced to use 40 kg less. That means a drop in yield and the quality of the wheat will suffer!"

The new rule in North Rhine-Westphalia is a "step backwards," the region's minister of agriculture says.Farmers in Germany's most populous state must severely rein in their use of certain fertilizing techniques underAs of Thursday, farmers inin areas deemed to have "problematic" levels of the chemical - a designation that now encompasses a third of the province's usable farmland.The rules appear to be unpopular with some local farmers and political officials. Erich Gussen, vice president of the Rhenish Agricultural Association, warned thathinting that farmers would not accept the rules without a fight. He told German outlet Bild on Thursday:The timing of the measure - coming right before Christmas with little advance notice - also seems likely to maximize inconvenience, as efforts to plead for exceptions before the local bureaucracy will be delayed due to vacations and other technicalities.North Rhine-Westphalia's minister of agriculture and consumer protection, Silke Gorissen, described the last-minute expansion of the low-nitrate areas as a "step backwards."in the last several months has met with a high degree of local resistance.in order to meet EU environmental targets, even though farming advocates in the country claim they have some of the most advanced, sustainable farming techniques known to humanity.