"Many of you know I do not invest in equities, bonds, ETS or MFs. Please do not listen to what I'm going to say next: I would get out of paper assets. The world economy is not a market."

Robert Kiyosaki has urged investors to dump their paper assets and to consider buying physical goldThe economy today is the "biggest bubble in world history," renowned writer and economist Robert Kiyosaki has warned. The co-author of the best-selling personal finance book Rich Dad Poor Dad hasThis year has brought little cheer for most investors as financial markets were exposed to high volatility, with stocks and bonds tumbling and even broad benchmark Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) going deep in the red.While a host of financial assets have fallen in price amid the current market downturn, some investors have resorted to risky strategies with hopes for a potential reward. However, Kiyosaki believes thatand cautions against giving in to such temptations.The author has issued advice toand shared his own strategy:against market turbulence and inflation, arguing that their value is more stable, though not totally immune to economic uncertainty."I'm not buying gold because I like gold,Kiyosaki said in an interview last year. Among other ways of investing in gold and silver, he prefers to buy the metals directly in "real gold or silver coins" and not in ETFs.