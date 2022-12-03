December kicks off with over 3 feet of snow and strong winds gusting at 123-mph in mountains of California
Yahoo! News
Fri, 02 Dec 2022 14:01 UTC
The storm arrived in Northern California late Wednesday and continued throughout Thursday, delivering much-needed rain to the lower elevations. San Francisco International Airport measured 0.71 of an inch of rain on Thursday, nearly half of the 1.58 inches of rain that fell in all of November.
A yardstick was needed to measure the snow in the higher elevations with snow causing travel-related headaches for drivers across the region.
Interstate 80 at Donner Pass and Highway 50 at Echo Summit were closed periodically throughout the storm due to vehicles stuck on the snowpacked roads, but the roads have since been reopened to traffic.
The early-season snowfall was a boon for ski resorts across the region, including Mammoth Mountain, located 100 miles southeast of Lake Tahoe.
More than 2 feet of snow fell over the resort in just 24 hours, leading to excellent conditions on the mountain.
"We have a beautiful powder day upon us with a storm total of 23-30 [inches], conditions are going to be incredibly fun," Mammoth Mountain said on its website Friday.
The highest snow report came from Sierra at Tahoe where 43 inches accumulated.
The snow was accompanied by strong winds, including a 123-mph gust at Washeshu Peak, California. The hurricane-force wind gusts were not limited to California, as gusts over 80 mph were clocked in Utah and Colorado.
Skiers and snowboarders heading to the slopes may encounter disruptions due to avalanche mitigation efforts.
Another dose of rain and mountain snow is headed toward California this weekend, with snowfall accumulations of a foot or more once again expected in the higher elevations.
The new storm will also bring more meaningful rain to the lower elevations, including portions of Southern California.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Best of the Web: December kicks off with over 3 feet of snow and strong winds gusting at 123-mph in mountains of California
- Massive dust storm in Kansas
- Pack of dogs viciously maul man to death as he checked electricity meter in Queensland, Australia
- Massive lying about the war in Ukraine
- Hunter Biden laptop bombshell: Twitter invented reason to censor Post's reporting
- Why Has the Government Never Apologised to Those Who Took the Vaccine 'To Protect Others' via a Herd Immunity That Never Came?
- China further relaxes Covid-19 restrictions after nationwide protests
- US won't let China take Taiwan chip-makers 'intact'
- The Inquiry: Everything mattered except the truckers and millions of peaceful supporters
- Massive fire at historic flour mill in Ohio
- Ukrainian shelling kills civilians in Donetsk
- Brits 'eating pet food' and heating meals on radiators as inflation soars
- Tragic and pointless: US mercenary's death exposes the bleak reality of service with Ukraine's 'International Legion'
- Zelensky launches crackdown against Ukrainian Orthodox Church
- A little late: Twitter ex-safety chief Yoel Roth finally admits mistake of censoring Post's Hunter Biden scoop
- Federal appeals court halts special master review in Trump Mar-a-Lago documents case
- Putin tells Scholz why Russia is targeting Ukrainian infrastructure
- US troops are combat ready on Russian border - Lithuanian commander
- Chris Whitty warns Britain faces 'prolonged period' of excess deaths NOT caused by Covid due to collateral effects of lockdown
- Biden administration described by AMAC as the most destructive for senior citizens in 50 years
- Why Has the Government Never Apologised to Those Who Took the Vaccine 'To Protect Others' via a Herd Immunity That Never Came?
- US won't let China take Taiwan chip-makers 'intact'
- The Inquiry: Everything mattered except the truckers and millions of peaceful supporters
- Zelensky launches crackdown against Ukrainian Orthodox Church
- Federal appeals court halts special master review in Trump Mar-a-Lago documents case
- Putin tells Scholz why Russia is targeting Ukrainian infrastructure
- US troops are combat ready on Russian border - Lithuanian commander
- Chinese anti-lockdown protesters earn the praise that eluded their Western peers
- Pathocrat: WEF's Yuval Harari says we 'don't need the vast majority of the population'
- China condemns BBC for distorted report on treatment of journalist during Shanghai protest
- The crux of the Putin-Xi revolution for a New World Order - arresting the slide to nihilism
- Raytheon wins $1.2 billion surface-to-air missile order for Ukraine
- Why is Nature praising the use of propaganda during the pandemic and calling for more?
- Germany's 'genocide' resolution is shameful - former Russian president
- U.S. State Department approves potential anti-drone system sale to Qatar for $1 billion
- Why is Russia set to tolerate Turkey's attempt to launch a 'small, victorious war' in Syria?
- Best of the Web: Nuclear war risks, Pope's 'unchristian' remarks, and 'lies' about Ukraine talks: Key points from Lavrov's press conference
- EU calling for international tribunals in Ukraine for alleged Russian war crimes
- Warsaw plans to annex parts of Ukraine says Russian intelligence director
- Putin's remedy: A fragmented, toothless Ukraine separated by a 100 kilometer-wide no-man's-land
- Massive lying about the war in Ukraine
- Hunter Biden laptop bombshell: Twitter invented reason to censor Post's reporting
- China further relaxes Covid-19 restrictions after nationwide protests
- Massive fire at historic flour mill in Ohio
- Ukrainian shelling kills civilians in Donetsk
- Brits 'eating pet food' and heating meals on radiators as inflation soars
- Tragic and pointless: US mercenary's death exposes the bleak reality of service with Ukraine's 'International Legion'
- A little late: Twitter ex-safety chief Yoel Roth finally admits mistake of censoring Post's Hunter Biden scoop
- Chris Whitty warns Britain faces 'prolonged period' of excess deaths NOT caused by Covid due to collateral effects of lockdown
- Biden administration described by AMAC as the most destructive for senior citizens in 50 years
- State of Florida removes $2B from BlackRock in anti-ESG divestment: "Using our cash to fund BlackRock's social-engineering project isn't something Florida ever signed up for"
- Marauding bands of looters are stealing billions of dollars worth of merchandise as America descends into lawlessness
- Underage students performing in drag for staff at invite-only school event sparks outrage
- Think-tank blasts Justice Minister over assisted suicide comments
- Switzerland unveils raft of lockdown-style restrictions to conserve power when energy crisis bites, includes BAN on electric cars
- Exposé fallout: University of Florida medical school scrubs web pages of woke content
- France could go dark this winter
- Best of the Web: A Grand Unified Theory of the FTX Disaster
- Germany's unemployment claims nearly double in November
- We will be sacrificed for global standardization of systems
- Misteriozne obredne figure sova od prije 5000 godina za koje se pokazalo da su igračke
- Gold from ancient Troy, Poliochni and Ur all had same origin
- Bronze Age shipwreck reveals complex trade network and other surprises
- Ancient skull uncovered in China could be million-year-old Homo erectus
- 17,000 years ago one of Europe's most ancient domestic dogs lived in the Basque Country
- Mummies with golden tongues discovered in ancient Egyptian necropolis
- Research sheds new light on foodways in the first cities
- 4,300-foot-long tunnel under Egyptian temple discovered in the ancient city of Alexandria
- Roman coin reveals long-lost Roman emperor
- Oldest charred food remains reveal earliest evidence of plant cooking by prehistoric humans
- JFK Assassination: 59 years of lies still haven't buried the TRUTH
- Yuri Knorozov: The maverick scholar who cracked the Maya code
- Best of the Web: Who are the Ukrainian integral nationalists?
- Best of the Web: The Hand of Irulegi: 2,100 year-old artefact shows earliest evidence of Basque language ever found
- Another fragment of NASA's Challenger shuttle discovered by divers in the Atlantic Ocean
- Previously unknown monumental Etruscan Temple discovered in Italy
- America's Neo-Nazi bedfellows in Ukraine are latest in long line of odious allies
- Footprints indicate human presence in Spain in Middle Pleistocene, 200,000 years earlier than previously thought
- 'Exceptional' trove of 24 ancient statues found immersed in Tuscan spa, sheds light on transition between Etruscan and Roman period
- Getting out the vote in ancient times
- New fossil find overturns more than a century of knowledge about the origin of modern birds
- Supermassive black hole devours a star, blasts its remains towards Earth
- Signs of megatsunami generated by asteroid impact detected on Mars
- NASA releases "extraordinary" Webb Telescope images of Saturn's most intriguing moon
- Toxoplasmosis turning wolves into pack leaders, new research suggests
- Elon Musk says he's confident Neuralink device ready for humans
- Climate models can never work, says computer modeller
- General relativity may need tweaking on the grand scale of the Universe
- Two minerals never before been seen on Earth discovered inside 17-ton meteorite
- Debunking "Professor Dave's" hit piece against intelligent design proponent Stephen Meyer
- Dramatic recovery in global sea ice levels confounds the Net Zero catastrophists
- Inside the proton, the 'most complicated thing' you could imagine
- 3.5 billion-year-old rock structures are one of the oldest signs of life on Earth
- Study investigates a rare type Icn supernova
- 48,500-year-old virus revived from Siberian permafrost
- Cryovolcanic eruption on comet 29P/Schwassmann-Wachmann reported
- New analysis helps reconcile differences between satellites and climate models
- Machine learning autonomously identify 1,000 supernovae
- A new study says genes and languages aren't always together
- Ice Age summers in Central Europe were at times significantly WARMER than previously thought, new research reveals
- Best of the Web: December kicks off with over 3 feet of snow and strong winds gusting at 123-mph in mountains of California
- Massive dust storm in Kansas
- Pack of dogs viciously maul man to death as he checked electricity meter in Queensland, Australia
- Deadly flooding in parts of Brazil
- DR Congo - More landslides in east leave at least 9 dead
- Atlantic hurricane season below average in latest blow for Net Zero alarmists
- Volcano eruptions on the rise with Solar Minimum
- Flash floods reported in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia after rainfall
- 6 pilot whales found stranded on Cape Cod, Massachusetts
- Over 1.1 million farm animals lost in floods across Pakistan, seminar told
- Landslide after heavy rain leaves at least 2 dead and dozens missing in Brazil
- Waterspout seen off coast of Panama City Beach, Florida
- Giant waterspout forms off Philippines Coast
- Best of the Web: Southern states are hit by TWENTY-THREE tornadoes overnight as more are expected
- More than 30,000 people without power on British Columbia's South Coast as snow batters the region
- 1 dead, 1 hurt in dog attacks in West Memphis, Arkansas
- Wind turbines trigger 'thundersnow' during Buffalo snowstorm
- Humpback whale carcass washes ashore in Cape Town, South Africa
- Large waterspout formation during thunderstorm in Destin, Florida
- Mauna Loa eruption: Hawaii residents told to prepare for evacuation amid gas and ash warnings
- Meteor fireball seen over numerous northeast states on December 2
- Best of the Web: 'Unprecedented': Shockwave & 'huge roar' reported in Gran Canaria was meteorite
- Meteor fireball reported over Belgium, France, Germany and UK on November 24
- Best of the Web: Asteroid hit Canada on November 19, mere hours after discovery
- Meteor fireball over New Zealand on November 18
- Meteor fireball over Alberta, British Columbia and 4 American states on November 17
- Meteor fireball over Indiana and other states on November 14
- Meteor fireball over Oregon and adjacent states on November 13
- Meteor fireball over Maryland and other states on November 13
- Meteor fireball over Ohio and other states on November 9
- Meteor fireball over central Spain (Nov. 7)
- Meteor fireball over Italy and other adjacent countries on November 5
- Best of the Web: Meteor fireball observed over western US on November 5 - Meteorite impact suspected in obliteration of Northern California home
- Meteor fireball over New Jersey and other states on November 4
- Meteor fireball over Wyoming and other states on November 2
- Meteor fireball over New York and other states on November 2
- Meteor fireball over Texas and Louisiana on October 30
- Meteor fireball over Illinois and other states on October 29
- Meteor fireball over Germany and nearby countries on October 27
- Meteor fireball over California and 3 other states on October 25
- Britain "didn't need boosters" as they only last "70 days" and natural immunity "is best", says top Covid adviser Sir John Bell
- What is causing the blood clots from 'Died Suddenly'?
- New study claims to show Vitamin D doesn't help against Covid. Here's what they did wrong
- "Disturbed and alarmed": 66 doctors, clinicians and scientists call for stop to Covid vaccination of pregnant women over serious safety concerns
- BMJ article calls for governments to ban dissent and "neutralise" COVID misinformation
- How Vaccines Drive Covid Variants
- The tragic story of a 14-year-old vaccine myocarditis victim — one of umpteen males misinformed by health authorities
- U.S. Government report recommends mask mandates and social distancing to "protect against long-COVID"
- New study: Exposure to artificial outdoor light at night increases diabetes risk
- Died Suddenly: Mix of great information plus 'a lot of garbage'
- The pharmaceutical industry is dangerous to health - further proof with COVID-19
- New study shows majority of Americans dying of COVID are vaccinated
- The lockdown cancer wave has only just begun
- The truth about ivermectin
- Rapid waning and short-lived immunity: It's time to rethink COVID booster shots, Israeli researchers say
- Higher incidence of myocarditis, pericarditis found after COVID-19 vaccination
- Doctors ask Biden to declare emergency over RSV surge among children
- BMI: why experts are calling for better ways of assessing health than a body mass index
- Best of the Web: Red meat is not a health risk. New study slams years of shoddy research
- Puberty blockers may have severe longterm effects on kids
- David Ray Griffin (1939-2022). The Man and His Work: A Synopsis
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Gurdjieff, Death, and Help for the Dead with Joseph Azize
- Entire gender industry based on failed study that disproved scientist's theory: Psychiatrist
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Esoteric Christianity: A Glimpse into Theosophia
- The corruption of the tobacco spirit
- AWARE II Near Death study presentation at AHA 2022
- Religion without Belief: Is it possible?
- Another study finds social scientists are no better at forecasting than laymen
- The human condition: An unsolvable equation
- Once more on renowned fool Emily 'pandemic amnesty' Oster and the malign influence of Head Girls more generally
- Color is in the eye, and brain, of the beholder
- The crucial link between thought and feeling
- Shoot That Arrow: Cleaning up your inner thought world for a lasting form of happiness
- Researchers ease nightmares by manipulating emotions in dreams
- The quiet desperation of woke fanatics
- No, Lobaczewski wasn't a genocidal crackpot: A response to Ramon Glazov's review of Political Ponerology - Part 1
- Myth versus ideology: Why free market thinking is nonideological
- Pre-Crime Landmark Success
- Victims of childhood abuse are biologically older than their peers in midlife, study indicates
- Dr. Jordan Peterson isn't an incel hero — he's the voice Gen Z needs
- UFO releasing smaller UFOs over the Moon?
- FBI conducts "no-knock warrant" at home of owner of website devoted to Area 51
- Prepare for alien encounter now before it's too late, warn scientists
- New documentary reveals people claim they saw aliens after UFO crash-landed in Brazil in 1996
- NASA announces 16 people who will study UFOs to see what's natural—and what isn't
- Dramatic videos of UFOs over the Pacific are revealed by airline captains and Air Force pilots
- Government report claims 'cosmic' and 'phantom' UFOs are all over Ukraine's skies
- Best of the Web: Navy warns watchdog site releasing all UFO videos would 'harm national security'
- 2 separate Bigfoot sightings reported in South Carolina this year
- UFO shot down an ICBM in 1964 claims alleged witness
- Congress implies UFOs have non-human origins
- 'Best' UFO picture ever, the Calvine photo, found after 30 years missing
- Richard Dolan: UFO behavior and abductions
- Internet abuzz after mysterious red lights spotted in Atlantic ocean
- DoD announces the establishment of the 'All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office'
- UFO whistleblowers would get immunity under new amendment
- Japanese UFO researchers report hundreds of encounters
- China says it may have received signals from aliens
- Why 21 severed human feet washed ashore in Canada
- NASA gets serious about UFOs
- New Elf On The Shelf will be scanning your social media account to see if you misgendered anyone
- In huge Black Friday sale, store to sell everything for price it was before Biden became President
- Nancy Pelosi caught stealing Speaker Of The House podium as souvenir
- Realistic holiday toy ad: Nerf airs two hours of dad picking up darts
- Former Twitter employee wonders where the meditation room is at new Taco Bell
- Lung distance: Chain-smoking grandpa runs marathon in 3.5 hours
- The last will and testament of the human race
- Biden's congratulations call to Fetterman lasts three hours as neither can form a coherent sentence
- Hammer Time
- Elon Musk admits he spent $44 billion just to pull off a Dad joke
- Larry, 10 Downing Street cat makes PM bid
- Man goes to torch restaurant because they got his order wrong, ends up igniting himself in wild footage
- Iceberg lettuce in blond wig outlasts Liz Truss
- Feminists rejoice as all-time record for shortest term as Prime Minister now held by a woman
- How PayPal's decision to fine users $2,500 for misinformation REALLY went down
- World okay with annihilation, to be honest
- Hurricane-ravaged Florida town raises Ukraine flag so Congress will send aid
- Biden vows next hurricane to hit US will be named after a woman of color
- Pharaoh proudly announces plagues are now down 100%
- Nine healthier alternatives to your kids watching Netflix
Quote of the Day
Red sky in the morning, cloudy and storming. Ye know how to interpret the appearance of the sky, yet ye can't interpret the signs of the times?
Recent Comments
We should create a ranking of "terrorist" nations: USA, UK, Israel at the top, but Ukraine working to be included.
The bad news is corruption everywhere, the good news is it is seeing the light of day. Now, let's get the Epstein island visitor list and a full...
The only trouble is, the people recently voted the pro-US DPP party out of office, effectively showing Pelosi & Biden the middle finger. The...
The ONLY way to understand the media, government and medical "experts" pronouncements is social engineering of the public to believe that the...
There is more to this narrative. The USA and the EU have moved manufacturing of chips and other strategic products from their own countries to...
Comment: Another heavy snowfall report from the same state: