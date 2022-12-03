© Caltrans



It was a snowy start to meteorological winter across the mountains of California Thursday as a winter storm tracked across the state, and AccuWeather forecasters say that more snow is on the way.The storm arrived in Northern California late Wednesday and continued throughout Thursday, delivering much-needed rain to the lower elevations. San Francisco International Airport measured 0.71 of an inch of rain on Thursday, nearly half of the 1.58 inches of rain that fell in all of November.Interstate 80 at Donner Pass and Highway 50 at Echo Summit were closed periodically throughout the storm due to vehicles stuck on the snowpacked roads, but the roads have since been reopened to traffic.The early-season snowfall was a boon for ski resorts across the region, including Mammoth Mountain, located 100 miles southeast of Lake Tahoe.leading to excellent conditions on the mountain."We have a beautiful powder day upon us with a storm total of 23-30 [inches], conditions are going to be incredibly fun," Mammoth Mountain said on its website Friday.The hurricane-force wind gusts were not limited to California, as gusts over 80 mph were clocked in Utah and Colorado."Feet of new snow and strong winds will overload an already weak snowpack and result in very dangerous avalanche conditions in the mountains," the Sierra Avalanche Center warned, according to a report from The Associated Press.Skiers and snowboarders heading to the slopes may encounter disruptions due to avalanche mitigation efforts.The new storm will also bring more meaningful rain to the lower elevations, including portions of Southern California.