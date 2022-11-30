Earth Changes
1 dead, 1 hurt in dog attacks in West Memphis, Arkansas
wreg.com
Wed, 30 Nov 2022 13:04 UTC
READ: https://wreg.com/news/local/dog-pack-...
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Best of the Web: Southern states are hit by TWENTY-THREE tornadoes overnight as more are expected
- Endgame Ukraine; Putin's Battleplan
- More than 30,000 people without power on British Columbia's South Coast as snow batters the region
- One Nation Under Blackmail: Interview With Whitney Webb
- 1 dead, 1 hurt in dog attacks in West Memphis, Arkansas
- Russia moves closer to total ban of 'LGBTQ propaganda'
- "Self-pitying and self-obsessed" transgender pedophile jailed for grooming and impregnating 14 year old girl
- New arrest warrant issued for Madeleine McCann prime suspect 'Christian B'
- Oath Keepers founder guilty of sedition in US Capitol attack plot
- Standing up to Canadian federal overreach: Alberta Sovereignty act could see municipalities, local police getting provincial directives
- We must never forget the horrors of lockdown
- US Senate votes 61-36 to codify rights to same-sex, interracial marriages
- NYC to involuntarily commit more mentally unstable people after subway attacks
- Meteoric rise in teenage girls seeking "gender transition" surgery FINALLY acknowledged by The Guardian newspaper
- Kanye West says US government froze his bank accounts
- China 'warned away' US warship after it entered South China Sea without permission from surrounding nations
- NATO to boost presence in Baltics and Black Sea to 'send a clear message to Russia'
- UAE opens new military air base in Yemen disguised as civilian airport
- 'Gender-fluid' US nuclear official charged with felony theft, placed on leave
- Eleven years after overthrowing Gaddafi, UK finally gets its hands on Libya's oil
- Endgame Ukraine; Putin's Battleplan
- One Nation Under Blackmail: Interview With Whitney Webb
- Russia moves closer to total ban of 'LGBTQ propaganda'
- China 'warned away' US warship after it entered South China Sea without permission from surrounding nations
- NATO to boost presence in Baltics and Black Sea to 'send a clear message to Russia'
- UAE opens new military air base in Yemen disguised as civilian airport
- 'Gender-fluid' US nuclear official charged with felony theft, placed on leave
- Eleven years after overthrowing Gaddafi, UK finally gets its hands on Libya's oil
- Germany has no alternatives to Russian gas - MP
- Best of the Web: 'Is Washington Our Ally or Not?': EU Officials Accuse US of Profiteering Off Ukraine Crisis
- UK kicks China out of nuclear plant project, costing taxpayers £700 million
- Best of the Web: Putin now regards Minsk agreements as 'mistake', suggests Ukraine war could last for years
- The Four Fuckeries
- EU moves to equate sanctions evasion with terrorism
- New York Times leads media call for Biden to drop Assange charges
- CBDC: How Covid Became the Path to Global Financial Surveillance
- Defiance at the G20: 'World Order Z' and the birth of a Wider Political 'Movement'
- Pentagon mulls sending Ukraine GLSDB bombs that can reach 150km behind Russian lines
- Israel, US holds aerial drill simulating attack on Iran nuclear sites
- US paralyzed by Islamic Republic of Iran's strategic swing
- "Self-pitying and self-obsessed" transgender pedophile jailed for grooming and impregnating 14 year old girl
- New arrest warrant issued for Madeleine McCann prime suspect 'Christian B'
- Oath Keepers founder guilty of sedition in US Capitol attack plot
- Standing up to Canadian federal overreach: Alberta Sovereignty act could see municipalities, local police getting provincial directives
- We must never forget the horrors of lockdown
- US Senate votes 61-36 to codify rights to same-sex, interracial marriages
- NYC to involuntarily commit more mentally unstable people after subway attacks
- Meteoric rise in teenage girls seeking "gender transition" surgery FINALLY acknowledged by The Guardian newspaper
- Kanye West says US government froze his bank accounts
- New York Times decides lockdowns are actually draconian and economically destructive when China does them
- Idaho mass murder probe still has more questions than answers
- Mental health issues plague youth in England
- Australia to withdraw tens of thousands of Covid-19 fines
- Musk gains allies in "war on Apple" over free speech, scraps Twitter's Covid misinformation policy
- Ukrainian terror plot in Zaporozhye foiled - Moscow
- Is the American pendulum swinging back to reason? Maybe, but it will be a long fight
- Pfizer lied, and people died: Pfizer's CEO rapped by regulator for making 'misleading' statements about children's vaccines
- Monkeypox to be renamed Mpox 'because of racism'
- Operation Desert Light: Europol take down massive cocaine 'super cartel'
- Elon Musk declares war on Apple
- Mummies with golden tongues discovered in ancient Egyptian necropolis
- Research sheds new light on foodways in the first cities
- 4,300-foot-long tunnel under Egyptian temple discovered in the ancient city of Alexandria
- Roman coin reveals long-lost Roman emperor
- Oldest charred food remains reveal earliest evidence of plant cooking by prehistoric humans
- JFK Assassination: 59 years of lies still haven't buried the TRUTH
- Yuri Knorozov: The maverick scholar who cracked the Maya code
- Best of the Web: Who are the Ukrainian integral nationalists?
- Best of the Web: The Hand of Irulegi: 2,100 year-old artefact shows earliest evidence of Basque language ever found
- Another fragment of NASA's Challenger shuttle discovered by divers in the Atlantic Ocean
- Previously unknown monumental Etruscan Temple discovered in Italy
- America's Neo-Nazi bedfellows in Ukraine are latest in long line of odious allies
- Footprints indicate human presence in Spain in Middle Pleistocene, 200,000 years earlier than previously thought
- 'Exceptional' trove of 24 ancient statues found immersed in Tuscan spa, sheds light on transition between Etruscan and Roman period
- Getting out the vote in ancient times
- 5,000-year-old ring made in Iraq, with silver from Turkey found in Oman
- U.S. Covid response taken over by National Security Council in March 2020 to impose pre-prepared lockdown plan, evidence shows
- Best of the Web: The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4
- Did Richard Nixon secretly steal 36.5 tons of gold bullion from US Army base while he was telling America, 'I am not a crook'?
- Ancient DNA analysis unravels the early peopling of South America
- Two minerals never before been seen on Earth discovered inside 17-ton meteorite
- Debunking "Professor Dave's" hit piece against intelligent design proponent Stephen Meyer
- Dramatic recovery in global sea ice levels confounds the Net Zero catastrophists
- Inside the proton, the 'most complicated thing' you could imagine
- 3.5 billion-year-old rock structures are one of the oldest signs of life on Earth
- Study investigates a rare type Icn supernova
- 48,500-year-old virus revived from Siberian permafrost
- Cryovolcanic eruption on comet 29P/Schwassmann-Wachmann reported
- New analysis helps reconcile differences between satellites and climate models
- Machine learning autonomously identify 1,000 supernovae
- A new study says genes and languages aren't always together
- Ice Age summers in Central Europe were at times significantly WARMER than previously thought, new research reveals
- New research reveals space debris, invisible meteors and near-Earth asteroids
- Forum Conversation: Norman Fenton on the revelations of pandemic data
- What was the US military's secret space plane doing on its record-breaking mission?
- JWST keeps on giving: Spots two unusually bright galaxies from the very early universe
- The leap second's time is up: world votes to stop pausing clocks
- Scientists rediscover lost bird that hadn't been seen in 140 years in Papua New Guinea
- The first life in our solar system may have been on Mars
- Earth can regulate its own temperature over millennia, new study finds
- Best of the Web: Southern states are hit by TWENTY-THREE tornadoes overnight as more are expected
- More than 30,000 people without power on British Columbia's South Coast as snow batters the region
- 1 dead, 1 hurt in dog attacks in West Memphis, Arkansas
- Wind turbines trigger 'thundersnow' during Buffalo snowstorm
- Humpback whale carcass washes ashore in Cape Town, South Africa
- Large waterspout formation during thunderstorm in Destin, Florida
- Mauna Loa eruption: Hawaii residents told to prepare for evacuation amid gas and ash warnings
- Ace forecaster Bastardi: 'Something we used to see in 1970s', Warns of 'spectacular cold'
- Best of the Web: Deadly landslide triggered by heavy rainfall tears through Italian island of Ischia - 6 inches of rain in just 6 hours - At least 8 dead (UPDATE)
- At least 15 dead in landslide in Cameroon capital Yaounde
- Libya: Flood hits Tripoli after heavy rainfall
- Heavy snow hits northern parts of China as cold wave sweeps in
- Disruptions due to flooding ongoing across Trinidad
- Yet another death due to dog attack in South Africa - 4th in 2 weeks
- Lightning strike kills 16 cattle in Zimbabwe
- Saudi Arabian plane damaged by hail on approach to Jeddah airport
- Stray dogs maul 2-year-old to death in Himachal Pradesh, India
- Best of the Web: At least 310 killed on Indonesia's main island of Java after shallow magnitude 5.6 earthquake (UPDATES)
- Best of the Web: Saudi Arabia: Devastating Jeddah storm sweeps away cars, cuts road to Mecca - 7 inches of rain in just 6 hours - 3 TIMES ANNUAL mean (UPDATE)
- Mongolia warns of extreme cold in coming week
- Meteor fireball reported over Belgium, France, Germany and UK on November 24
- Best of the Web: Asteroid hit Canada on November 19, mere hours after discovery
- Meteor fireball over New Zealand on November 18
- Meteor fireball over Alberta, British Columbia and 4 American states on November 17
- Meteor fireball over Indiana and other states on November 14
- Meteor fireball over Oregon and adjacent states on November 13
- Meteor fireball over Maryland and other states on November 13
- Meteor fireball over Ohio and other states on November 9
- Meteor fireball over central Spain (Nov. 7)
- Meteor fireball over Italy and other adjacent countries on November 5
- Best of the Web: Meteor fireball observed over western US on November 5 - Meteorite impact suspected in obliteration of Northern California home
- Meteor fireball over New Jersey and other states on November 4
- Meteor fireball over Wyoming and other states on November 2
- Meteor fireball over New York and other states on November 2
- Meteor fireball over Texas and Louisiana on October 30
- Meteor fireball over Illinois and other states on October 29
- Meteor fireball over Germany and nearby countries on October 27
- Meteor fireball over California and 3 other states on October 25
- Meteor fireball over the UK and north west Europe on October 23
- Meteor fireball over Michigan and surrounding region on October 22
- What is causing the blood clots from 'Died Suddenly'?
- New study claims to show Vitamin D doesn't help against Covid. Here's what they did wrong
- "Disturbed and alarmed": 66 doctors, clinicians and scientists call for stop to Covid vaccination of pregnant women over serious safety concerns
- BMJ article calls for governments to ban dissent and "neutralise" COVID misinformation
- How Vaccines Drive Covid Variants
- The tragic story of a 14-year-old vaccine myocarditis victim — one of umpteen males misinformed by health authorities
- U.S. Government report recommends mask mandates and social distancing to "protect against long-COVID"
- New study: Exposure to artificial outdoor light at night increases diabetes risk
- Died Suddenly: Mix of great information plus 'a lot of garbage'
- The pharmaceutical industry is dangerous to health - further proof with COVID-19
- New study shows majority of Americans dying of COVID are vaccinated
- The lockdown cancer wave has only just begun
- The truth about ivermectin
- Rapid waning and short-lived immunity: It's time to rethink COVID booster shots, Israeli researchers say
- Higher incidence of myocarditis, pericarditis found after COVID-19 vaccination
- Doctors ask Biden to declare emergency over RSV surge among children
- BMI: why experts are calling for better ways of assessing health than a body mass index
- Best of the Web: Red meat is not a health risk. New study slams years of shoddy research
- Puberty blockers may have severe longterm effects on kids
- Europe faces 'cancer epidemic' after estimated 1m cases went undiagnosed during Covid lockdowns
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Gurdjieff, Death, and Help for the Dead with Joseph Azize
- Entire gender industry based on failed study that disproved scientist's theory: Psychiatrist
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Esoteric Christianity: A Glimpse into Theosophia
- The corruption of the tobacco spirit
- AWARE II Near Death study presentation at AHA 2022
- Religion without Belief: Is it possible?
- Another study finds social scientists are no better at forecasting than laymen
- The human condition: An unsolvable equation
- Once more on renowned fool Emily 'pandemic amnesty' Oster and the malign influence of Head Girls more generally
- Color is in the eye, and brain, of the beholder
- The crucial link between thought and feeling
- Shoot That Arrow: Cleaning up your inner thought world for a lasting form of happiness
- Researchers ease nightmares by manipulating emotions in dreams
- The quiet desperation of woke fanatics
- No, Lobaczewski wasn't a genocidal crackpot: A response to Ramon Glazov's review of Political Ponerology - Part 1
- Myth versus ideology: Why free market thinking is nonideological
- Pre-Crime Landmark Success
- Victims of childhood abuse are biologically older than their peers in midlife, study indicates
- Dr. Jordan Peterson isn't an incel hero — he's the voice Gen Z needs
- Restoring free speech at our universities
- UFO releasing smaller UFOs over the Moon?
- FBI conducts "no-knock warrant" at home of owner of website devoted to Area 51
- Prepare for alien encounter now before it's too late, warn scientists
- New documentary reveals people claim they saw aliens after UFO crash-landed in Brazil in 1996
- NASA announces 16 people who will study UFOs to see what's natural—and what isn't
- Dramatic videos of UFOs over the Pacific are revealed by airline captains and Air Force pilots
- Government report claims 'cosmic' and 'phantom' UFOs are all over Ukraine's skies
- Best of the Web: Navy warns watchdog site releasing all UFO videos would 'harm national security'
- 2 separate Bigfoot sightings reported in South Carolina this year
- UFO shot down an ICBM in 1964 claims alleged witness
- Congress implies UFOs have non-human origins
- 'Best' UFO picture ever, the Calvine photo, found after 30 years missing
- Richard Dolan: UFO behavior and abductions
- Internet abuzz after mysterious red lights spotted in Atlantic ocean
- DoD announces the establishment of the 'All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office'
- UFO whistleblowers would get immunity under new amendment
- Japanese UFO researchers report hundreds of encounters
- China says it may have received signals from aliens
- Why 21 severed human feet washed ashore in Canada
- NASA gets serious about UFOs
- In huge Black Friday sale, store to sell everything for price it was before Biden became President
- Nancy Pelosi caught stealing Speaker Of The House podium as souvenir
- Realistic holiday toy ad: Nerf airs two hours of dad picking up darts
- Former Twitter employee wonders where the meditation room is at new Taco Bell
- Lung distance: Chain-smoking grandpa runs marathon in 3.5 hours
- The last will and testament of the human race
- Biden's congratulations call to Fetterman lasts three hours as neither can form a coherent sentence
- Hammer Time
- Elon Musk admits he spent $44 billion just to pull off a Dad joke
- Larry, 10 Downing Street cat makes PM bid
- Man goes to torch restaurant because they got his order wrong, ends up igniting himself in wild footage
- Iceberg lettuce in blond wig outlasts Liz Truss
- Feminists rejoice as all-time record for shortest term as Prime Minister now held by a woman
- How PayPal's decision to fine users $2,500 for misinformation REALLY went down
- World okay with annihilation, to be honest
- Hurricane-ravaged Florida town raises Ukraine flag so Congress will send aid
- Biden vows next hurricane to hit US will be named after a woman of color
- Pharaoh proudly announces plagues are now down 100%
- Nine healthier alternatives to your kids watching Netflix
- It's Corn!
Daughter: "Daddy what are sanctions?" Father: "Nothing to worry about kiddo."
Quote of the Day
Few people have the imagination for reality.
- Johann Wolfgang von Goethe
Recent Comments
"It begins the conversation with Ottawa so that they do not continue to pass aggressive policy targeted specifically at our industry and...
Well, as long as they are dealing with the really important issues....
I find it interesting that NATO has communicated intent to move naval assets into both the Black Sea and the Baltic. They must know something is...
The new central bank digital currency isn't going to help Kanye West avoid his accounts from being frozen either. It will likely make it a lot...
Yet another freak show.