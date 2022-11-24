© The Grayzone

"We were mesmerized by the once-in-a-century scale of the emergency and succeeded only in making a crisis even worse. In short, we panicked. This was an epidemic crying out for a precision public health approach and it got the opposite."

iSAGE pushes lockdowns "without sufficient scientific expertise or scientific evidence to

inform it"

"Often, [iSAGE] ended up advocating things when it hadn't sufficiently thought through the uncertainties in the evidence and the potential for harm, citing prolonged lockdowns, school closures, and mass testing as examples of iSAGE's misguided recommendations."

iSAGE gathers influence by fueling confusion

"I don't believe schools should be opened until we've approached Zero COVID. This is a big challenge. It means, over to the government, 'please lock us down, manage the disease, bring it right down to roughly a level of one in a million people,' and we'll manage to open schools much more safely."

Not-so-Independent SAGE riddled with conflicts of interest

"Everyone on the committee is in employment and some of us are on very good salaries. So, should we not be contributing if we need to...that would be public spirited and in the spirit of what we are doing. The public are very hard pressed at the moment and I don't feel at all comfortable crowdfunding."

"Pollock won't be aware of the behind-the-scenes work that has been involved in getting the project this far," including "the unavoidable expense involved particularly in handling the media."

The Citizens rakes in donations from regime change cut-out Omidyar

"With the spectre of potential citizen mobilization looming in politicians' minds, media outlets also have the potential to elicit government response directly. In some cases...government was motivated to act in order to prevent citizen action [emphasis added], instead of in response to it."

Discredited former MI6 agent Christopher Steele advises iSAGE

Britain's security state merges with the public health sector under cover of tracking Covid

About the Author:

Kit Klarenberg is an investigative journalist exploring the role of intelligence services in shaping politics and perceptions.