© Stu Paterson



120-125 centimetres

© Stu Paterson

The multi-day snow event that blanketed most of Bruce and Grey counties left more than 120 centimetres of accumulation in the Wiarton area.Environment Canada meteorologist Geoff Coulson says the lake effect snow event brought squall activity to most of the region, but the Bruce Peninsula was most likely the hardest hit.The snow started falling last Thursday evening and intensified at different times over the next few days, before the heaviest stuff tapered off by Sunday evening.Coulson says the monitoring station at theCoulson says data from other volunteer recording sites in the region is still being compiled but most of them didn't observe snowfall amounts through the entire event.While the worst weather is behind us, moving ahead today Coulson says strong winds in the region could cause some blowing snow.He says the next major weather system that could affect the region will move in Thursday night or Friday morning, which will bring a mix of rain and snow with temperatures just above the freezing mark.