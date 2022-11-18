A large sinkhole opened up on a roadway in Georgia on Thursday morning, causing a utility truck to fall around 10 feet into the ground.The incident happened on November 17th in a neighborhood in South Fulton, Georgia.A witness says they saw the truck driving down Loch Lomond Drive when the road suddenly buckled, taking the utility truck with it.The approximately 10 foot deep, 22 foot wide hole caused the truck to fall sideways. The driver was not hurt in the incident."I was out getting my morning walk at 8:30 when I saw water running all through the streets. There was mud and a smell of sewage. I think I actually heard the truck as it fell as I started walking this morning," said nearby resident David Washington to WSB TV 2.Investigators say that a water main break caused the sinkhole, andNo further information has been released.