According to the US Geological Survey, the epicenter of the Texas quake was about 30 miles west of Toyah. Shaking was felt as far as Alpine, NewsWest9 reported.
The quake was followed by a few aftershocks. No reports of damage or injuries so far.
NewsWest9 reported
