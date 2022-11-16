© GVP



There are strong indications that an undersea volcano in the Northern Marianas could be in eruption., located in the Pacific about 6,100 km (3,800 miles) west of Honolulu.If the suspicion is true, the volcano's eruption. Ships in the area are advised to avoid the area and be cautions in case the eruption or its products including steam, floating pumice rocks, gasses etc reach the surface.Ahyi underwater volcano is located on the northern edge of the Mariana Archipelago andof active volcanoes, which is the result of westward subduction of the Pacific oceanic plate underneath the Philippines Sea plate.The current hydroacoustic signals believed to originate from volcanic activity at Ahyi have been recorded by sensors on Wake Island nearly 2,000 km away.So far,, and the situation can of course change quickly and needs to be monitored closely. Large amounts of steam or gas bubbles could rise to the surface and threaten ships as it would dramatically decrease the density of the water and hence the buoyancy of floating objects, which in the worse case can sink into it.Direct explosions if the eruption reaches the surface, the release of poisonous volcanic gasses (such as carbon dioxide, sulphur dioxide or sulphur hydrogene), ash, mud as well as floating frothy lava pieces (pumice) pose other hazards.The last measured depth of the crater of the volcano under the sea is only about 75 m only, which is shallow enough for stronger explosions to be able to affect the surface directly.