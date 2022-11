Whether we should defer to 'experts' was a major theme of the pandemic.Back in July, I wrote about a study that looked at 'expert' predictions and found them wanting. The authors asked both social scientists and laymen to predict the size and direction of social change in the U.S. over a 6-month period. Overall, the former group did no better than the latter - they were slightly more accurate in some domains, and slightly less accurate in others.A new study (which hasn't yet been peer-reviewed) carried out a similar exercise, and reached roughly the same conclusion.Igor Grossman and colleagues invited social scientists to participate in two forecasting tournaments that would take place between May 2020 and April 2021 - the second six months after the first. Participants entered in teams, and were asked to forecast social change in 12 different domains.All teams were given several years worth of historical data for each domain, which they could use to hone their forecasts. They were also given feedback at the six month mark (i.e., just prior to the second tournament).The researchers proceeded to analyse predictors of forecasting accuracy among the teams of social scientists.Why did the 'experts' fare so poorly? Grossman and colleagues give several possible reasons: lack of adequate incentives; social scientists are used to dealing with small effects that manifest under controlled condition; they're used to dealing with individuals and groups, not whole societies; and most social scientists aren't trained in predictive modelling.