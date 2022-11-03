This screenshot from a doorbell camera video shows a large fireball that streaked over Casper skies at around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.
We received 8 reports about a fireball seen over MT, ND, SD and WY on Wednesday, November 2nd 2022 around 07:30 UT.

For this event, we received 2 videos.