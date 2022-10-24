© Agence Nationale de Protection Civile Benin



Over 40 people have lost their lives and hundreds of homes have been destroyed by flooding in Benin since September this year.According to reports from the Benin Red Cross and International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) significant rain fell throughout September 2022 in Benin.Several rivers including the Mono, Oueme and Niger broke their banks. The situation was worsened by the release of waters from the the Nagbéto dam in Togo.The 10 most affected municipalities are: Athieme (20,326 people affected), Bonou (20,519), Karimama (15,087) and Zagnanado (6,584). Other significant impacts were in Ouesse (124 people affected), Savalou (1,590), Zogbodomey (1,683), Tchaourou (850), Dangbo (2,700) and Ze (1,807).According to Benin's National Civil Protection Agency (ANPC) as many as 41 people lost their lives as a result of the flooding, with 3 people reported missing.Over 73,000 people have been affected and close to 1,400 houses damaged by the waters, including at least 670 that have been completely destroyed. Around 1,328 households have been rendered homeless by the damage or destruction of their homes. Over fifty primary schools and a dozen colleges were also submerged by floods and 11 health centres have been closed.Previously flooding affected parts of the country in August this year. Civil Protection reported the overflow of the Klou river in Gobada district, Savalou commune, Collines department on 15 August 2022. More than a dozen houses were destroyed, creating more than a hundred homeless, Civil Protection said. Media, quoting local officials said 2 people died, and crops, roads, a bridge were damaged or destroyed. Some areas of the region are cut off and inaccessible by road. Little rain was reported in the area, although some parts of the country have seen heavy rain from around mid-August.On 29 August IFRC reported heavy rainfall has caused flooding in several towns across the country. The Oueme river broke it banks in Zagnanado around mid-August. An overflowing river damaged a bridge and road connection near Nikki on 26 August 2022.