Meteorologist Wouter van Bernebeek told Dutch news site NU.nl:
Around this time of year it's normal when it's 18 to 19 degrees Celsius. This week, some places will not even reach 10 degrees Celsius.Currently, maximum temperatures reach 13 degrees Celsius, with the lowest being 9 degrees Celsius with rainfall.
We have had years with 25 degrees Celsius or more, even in October. In the coming days we will go to 15 to 16 degrees Celsius with fairly cold nights and possibly fog. You really can't call that a late summer.
There were also two days in April that broke cold temperature records. On April 1st, the lowest temperature measured was 1.8 degrees Celsius. This broke the record from 1963. It's also the coldest April 1st since 1901, when it was 2.5 degrees Celsius in the Dutch town of Eelde. On April 1st this year, there was also snowfall of up to 17 cm in some parts of the Dutch province of Gelderland. On April 3rd, the lowest temperature measured was -6.3 degrees Celsius, which broke the record of 1909 (-5.5 degrees Celsius).
