Earth Changes
Typhoon lashes central Japan killing two
The Star (Malaysia)
Sat, 24 Sep 2022 08:39 UTC
Shizuoka city, southwest of the capital Tokyo, was hit especially hard, seeing a record 417 mm (16.42 inches) of precipitation since the rain started on Thursday, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said.
Winds at the centre of the Typhoon Talas were blowing at about 65 kph (40 mph), with peak gusts of about 90 kph (56 mph), it said.
A man in his 40s was killed in a landslide and a 29-year-old man was found dead after his car plunged into a reservoir, Kyodo reported.
Power was also cut to about 120,000 households, supplier Chubu Electric Power Grid Co said, adding that a landslide had knocked over two electricity pylons.
"We are expecting it may take some time to restore power due to landslides, among other factors," the company said on its Twitter account.
Central JR restarted some of its bullet train services, which had been suspended from Friday evening because of the rain.
Although the JMA downgraded the typhoon to a extratropical cyclone on Saturday morning, it forecast further torrential rain in Shizuoka and urged caution for landslides and flooding.
Yokohama city, some 30 km south of Tokyo, also issued an evacuation advisory at about noon on Saturday to about 3,000 residents.
Typhoon Nanmadol, one of the biggest storms to hit Japan in years, killed at least two people and brought ferocious winds and record rainfall to the west of the country on Monday.
(Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Robert Birsel and Gerry Doyle)
Source: Reuters
Recent Comments
Being a human and life in general was likely very enjoyable before the appearance of the actors and the start of the ”parasite period” which...
Western media continues to ignore how Ukraine is using NATO weapons to kill innocent civilians in the Donbass Those are Russian Untermenschen, so...
By the way, China is turning the tables now and openly mocking the US at the UN ... [Link]
What about friends of Labour and friends of consertive party.... The west is just a slave labour camp for Jews.
The PTB are just rubbing their hands together in anticipation of how many poor people will die this winter.