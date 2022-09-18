newsreal SCO samarkand rand
State media adverts currently running in the US and UK are raising awareness about myocarditis in children. What on Earth could this mean?

THE Queen is still dead. Have YOU paid your respects yet?

Notice #MAGACommunism trending on Twitter this week? Trump certainly did! But it's just LARPing, surely?

Meanwhile in the United States of Europe, Ursula Von Der Leyen has all but crowned herself Queen Europa, decreeing phenomenal new centralized powers for Eurocrats to put 500 million people who never voted for them on an 'eat-or-heat' diet.

But the main topic Joe and Niall address in this week's NewsReal [commencing at 1:09:00] is the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit and 'coincidental' border skirmishes in Central Asia. Right on the eve of this major pan-Asian event - representing half the world's population - in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, border clashes flared up between Azerbaijan and Armenia, followed almost immediately by clashes between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.

And this while the leaders of all four countries were present as full or partial SCO members in Uzbekistan. Is a hidden hand poking around in Central Asia?


