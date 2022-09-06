mmmmmmmmmm
Meteor in Minas Gerais

The cameras of Clima ao Vivo and Bramon, recorded a meteor that crossed the sky of the South and Southeast of Brazil, in the dawn of this Monday (05). Check out the locations and our partners below:

Southeast

Minas Gerais

- Pedro Leopoldo/MG - Blink Telecom
- Patos de Minas/MG - Ivan Soares (Bramon)
- Belo Horizonte/MG - Aeroclube de Minas Gerais