Fire in the Sky
Meteor fireball over New York and other states on August 29
American Meteor Society
Mon, 29 Aug 2022 10:56 UTC
For this event, we received 2 videos.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Lightning is the killer natural force that caused the most deaths in 2021 across India with 2,880 recorded
- Shocking footage shows Saudi security forces raiding girl's orphanage for daring to protest for better living conditions
- Suez Canal briefly blocked again after another ship, Affinity V, becomes stuck
- Torrential summer rain pounds western provinces of Turkey, hits Bursa most
- Meteor fireball over New York and other states on August 29
- Allegations of political bias, widespread misconduct prompt FBI agents to call for Wray to step down
- It's now illegal for anyone under 21 to buy canned whipped cream in New York, officials say it's to stop teens from inhaling nitrous oxide
- The 'fact-checking' liberal media
- No whites allowed: Pfizer fellowship flagrantly violates the law, lawyers say
- Women are disproportionately hurting our country
- More Americans smoke marijuana than cigarettes, poll finds
- UN wants 'permanent presence' at Russia-held nuclear site
- Grande Prairie man says 'wake up Canada' Freeland is 'selling out the country'
- Which crime syndicate murdered Darya Dugina?
- Russia's UN envoy tells US to 'return money stolen from Afghans'
- Hungary signs contract for additional gas supplies with Gazprom
- Mikhail Gorbachev dies at 91
- Belgium's farmers attempt to storm city hall over EU's green scheme that would throw them out of business
- Want to fight government - get F-15s, Biden tells opponents
- Pentagon admits 'likelihood' of Ukrainian shelling near nuclear plant
- Allegations of political bias, widespread misconduct prompt FBI agents to call for Wray to step down
- Grande Prairie man says 'wake up Canada' Freeland is 'selling out the country'
- Which crime syndicate murdered Darya Dugina?
- Russia's UN envoy tells US to 'return money stolen from Afghans'
- Mikhail Gorbachev dies at 91
- Want to fight government - get F-15s, Biden tells opponents
- Pentagon admits 'likelihood' of Ukrainian shelling near nuclear plant
- Top agent exits FBI amid charge of political bias undermining Hunter Biden probe, sources say
- Western Europe headed for 'energy collapse' - Hungary
- US asked British spy agency to stop Guardian publishing Snowden revelations
- Turning off the tap: Germany reaches limit in arms deliveries to Kiev
- Failing up: Joe Biden picks Hunter laptop denier for presidential intelligence board
- RNA for Moderna's Omicron Booster Manufactured by CIA-Linked Company
- Trust linked to Gavin Newsom's in-laws made contribution to DeSantis PAC
- Trump reiterates call for new election over FBI's handling of Hunter Biden laptop story
- Rolling Stone report: Trump boasted he had intel on Macron's sex life
- Ukraine: Somewhere between Afghanization and Syrianization
- The conflict in Ukraine is precipitating the end of Western domination
- Elon Musk cites Twitter whistleblower in new bid to cancel $44 billion deal
- GOP Senators press Zuckerberg about FBI telling Facebook to downplay Hunter Biden's laptop
- Shocking footage shows Saudi security forces raiding girl's orphanage for daring to protest for better living conditions
- Suez Canal briefly blocked again after another ship, Affinity V, becomes stuck
- It's now illegal for anyone under 21 to buy canned whipped cream in New York, officials say it's to stop teens from inhaling nitrous oxide
- The 'fact-checking' liberal media
- No whites allowed: Pfizer fellowship flagrantly violates the law, lawyers say
- Women are disproportionately hurting our country
- More Americans smoke marijuana than cigarettes, poll finds
- UN wants 'permanent presence' at Russia-held nuclear site
- Hungary signs contract for additional gas supplies with Gazprom
- Belgium's farmers attempt to storm city hall over EU's green scheme that would throw them out of business
- Follow the science or follow the evidence?
- Egypt to issue $2 billion worth of bonds in Chinese yuan
- Report says UK policing 'has lost its way' and cops should stop 'being woke'
- Ya think? US voters wary of new IRS agents - poll
- Children's hospital CEO 'won't back down' on controversial transgender operations - leaked email
- Family-owned bakery falsely labeled racist by woke Ohio college gets win in Supreme Court appeal
- Saudi woman gets 45-year prison term for social media posts
- Baghdad, Iraq violence leaves at least 30 dead, cleric tells protesters to withdraw
- Most Germans want talks with Russia - poll
- Project Veritas exposes woke assistant principal bragging about indoctrinating kids, REFUSING to hire Catholic teachers
- Cryptic 4,000-year-old writing system may finally be deciphered
- This man lobbied the US to invade Iraq over 'WMDs', but had the courage to admit his mistake
- 11,000 year old mounds identified as oldest man-made structures in North America
- 3 ancient burials hint at multiple migrations of humans through Southeast Asia
- From 'Spanish Stonehenge' to Nero Bridge: World artifacts that reemerged due to heatwave
- Migration, farming and language development across the Southern Arc revealed in vast paleogenetic study
- Rare colorful ruins at the Temple of Cupra in Italy illuminate 2000 years of Roman History
- Whence Phaethon?
- Medieval map shows 'lost' islands of Cardigan Bay
- People were living in South America as far back as 18,000 years ago, chromosomal study suggests
- Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The meaning behind the Russian flag
- Medieval monks were riddled with intestinal parasites but still lived longer than general population - study
- The Gospel of Mark Antony - 3 - Jesus, Caesar, and Paul
- Huge complex of 500 standing stones found in Spain
- Infertility and Depopulation: A Diabolical Agenda
- Howard Carter stole Tutankhamun's treasure following discovery, new evidence reveals
- Prehistoric Brits used rare rock crystals to mark burial sites - study
- New research finds CIA used Black Americans as drugs experiment guinea pigs
- Diego Garcia: Stealing a nation and how 'international rules' don't apply if it is the US or UK
- 100,000 tons of Nazi chemical weapons at bottom of Baltic Sea: Reports
- UBC team developing oral insulin tablet sees breakthrough results
- Yes, plants may be conscious too, says researcher
- Universe's oldest galaxies are massive and balanced not small and chaotic as scientists thought, Webb telescope reveals
- Study: Dogs cry for joy as well as pain
- Global financial system at risk from flawed climate models
- Rare Earth: How vital minerals "evolve"
- Eye movements in REM sleep mimic gazes in the dream world
- When light flashes for a quintillionth of a second, things get strange
- Oldest case of rare genetic condition discovered in 1,000 year-old skeleton from Portugal
- Study: Look-Alike Humans Have Similar DNA
- Lab-made mouse embryos grew brains and beating hearts, just like the real thing
- The greatest migration on Earth happens under darkness every day
- NASA's stunning new images of Jupiter show planet in unprecedented detail, including auroras and haze
- Eavesdropping on a black hole: New NASA sonifications with a remix
- Navy dolphin's GoPro cameras reveal their weird and wonderful world in a way never seen before
- Carbon dioxide is not a 'well-mixed gas', can't cause global warming
- Sorry, climate change hysterics. There are fewer wildfires today than in the 1930s
- Russian defense firm working on new 'enemy harassing, humane' drone
- Evidence that giant meteorite impacts formed Earth's continents
- Flashback: The Peculiar Math That Could Underlie the Laws of Nature
- Lightning is the killer natural force that caused the most deaths in 2021 across India with 2,880 recorded
- Torrential summer rain pounds western provinces of Turkey, hits Bursa most
- Michigan storms leave over 340,000 people without power, kill teenager
- Toddler dies after being struck by 4 inch hailstone during freak storm in Spain
- Lightning bolt kills 2, injures 13 in Nepal
- Shallow magnitude 6.3 earthquake - South Pacific Ocean
- Roads turn into rivers in Charleston, South Carolina
- NE China mountain witnesses snow in August
- Lightning strike kills 3 in Rautahat, Nepal
- This week in volcano news - Alert level raised at Mayon, new eruption at Semisopochnoi
- Dead humpback whale washes ashore in Half Moon Bay, California
- Man found dead believed to be victim of dog attack in Nassau, The Bahamas
- Torrential rains trigger deadly floods in Freetown, Sierra Leone
- Storms cause severe flooding in Culiacan, Mexico
- Best of the Web: Pakistan - Almost 1,000 dead, 33 million affected since mid-June in worst floods in a decade
- Boerboel dogs maul girl (6) to death in Zimbabwe
- Man riding bike killed in 'aggressive' dog attack in Channelview, Texas
- Groom in China killed by lightning strike while posing for wedding photos
- Lightning kills two bikers in northern Italy
- Spectacular rainbow-coloured scarf cloud stunned onlookers in Haikou, China
- Meteor fireball over New York and other states on August 29
- Meteor fireball crosses the skies of Minas Gerais and São Paulo, Brazil on August 25
- Meteor fireball explodes over the city of Córdoba, Argentina on August 25
- Meteor fireball over Missouri and other states on August 25
- Meteor fireball over Colorado and Utah on August 24
- Meteor fireball spotted streaking across Saudi Arabia's sky on August 21
- Meteor fireball falls into the Mediterranean Sea (Aug.17)
- Meteor fireball over Texas on August 16
- Meteor fireball over Utah and other states on August 13
- Meteor fireball over France on August 11
- Meteor fireball over Missouri and other states on August 11
- Meteor fireball over California on August 8
- Meteor fireball over Slovakia and nearby countries on August 4
- Meteor fireball over Connecticut and adjacent states on August 4
- Meteor fireball estimated to be the size of car explodes over São Paulo, Brazil on August 3
- Meteor fireball over northeastern Spain (Aug. 4)
- Meteor fireball over Minas Gerais, Brazil on August 3
- Meteor fireball over British Columbia and Washington on August 1
- Meteor fireball over Virginia and other states on July 29
- Best of the Web: Huge meteor fireball up to 16 feet in diameter explodes over Puerto Rico on July 27
- International survey of unvaccinated 'control group' reports its findings
- Autopsy data confirm deadly heart inflammation from Covid vaccines but not from Covid infection
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - In The News: Moderna Sues Pfizer | Deaths and Miscarriages from Covid Vax
- 'Magic mushroom' psychedelic may help heavy drinkers quit
- Graph shows close correlation between vaccine booster rollout in the United States and excess deaths
- Is The Virus Real?
- Outbreak of mysterious 'tomato flu' virus strikes 82 children under 5 in India
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Diet "Experts" Still Trying to Get You to Go Vegetarian
- Massive miscarriage rates among vaccinated pregnant women found buried in the Pfizer documents
- A herd of elephants in the room bellowing for attention
- Lt. Col. Dr. Theresa Long, MD on Covid vax: 'Hell no, I don't think it's safe'
- 1 in every 482 vaccinated people died within 1 month of Covid-19 vaccination in England according to the UK Government
- Sex between men, not skin contact, is fueling monkeypox, new research suggests
- Most people infected with Omicron weren't even aware they had it
- CDC quietly removes 'claim' that spike protein doesn't 'last long' in the body after COVID vaccine
- Sudden death syndrome and crooked smiles
- Massacre: Nearly half of pregnant women in Pfizer trial miscarried
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - In The News: CDC funny business, Turbo-Cancer from mRNA vaccines
- Icelandic study shows Covid infection rates rise with number of jabs
- One in three vaccinated teenagers suffer cardiovascular side-effects, one in 43 suffer heart inflammation - Study
- Best of the Web: How to grow your soul
- The Kindly Ones
- The Parable of Johnny and Petey, and the Partial Death Instinct
- Groupthink in the administrative state: Bad training leads to bad decisions
- Artificial Intelligence: A Secular Look At The Digital Antichrist
- Tlaloc's Revenge
- Best of the Web: The Six Degrees of Evil Kevin Bacon
- As English Goes, So Goes the U.S.
- Flashback: The Traumatic Foundation of Male Homosexuality
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Kicking the Cluster B-hive with Joshua Slocum: Queen B's, Homosexuality & Dealing with Narcissists
- Ponerologist's Log, supplemental: Rounding Out the Picture of Mass Formation
- Best of the Web: Cosmic Information Transducers: On the meaning of life in its broadest sense
- The Psychology of Totalitarianism Part 4
- The Serpent and the Staff: Symbols of Safety and Security in the Propaganda of a Global Medical Tyranny
- Why Fukuyama was right all along
- Mindfulness meditation reduces pain by separating it from the self
- Is music universal?
- The Psychology of Totalitarianism, Part 2
- Totalitarian leaders: Greedy, evil, fanatic - or a bit of each?
- Best of the Web: The Psychology of Totalitarianism: Technocracy's 'Science Of Social Engineering'
- 2 separate Bigfoot sightings reported in South Carolina this year
- UFO shot down an ICBM in 1964 claims alleged witness
- Congress implies UFOs have non-human origins
- 'Best' UFO picture ever, the Calvine photo, found after 30 years missing
- Richard Dolan: UFO behavior and abductions
- Internet abuzz after mysterious red lights spotted in Atlantic ocean
- DoD announces the establishment of the 'All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office'
- UFO whistleblowers would get immunity under new amendment
- Japanese UFO researchers report hundreds of encounters
- China says it may have received signals from aliens
- Why 21 severed human feet washed ashore in Canada
- NASA gets serious about UFOs
- Russian space chief speaks out on UFOs
- NASA joins hunt for UFOs
- US Congress to question Pentagon on UFOs
- Macedonia blind psychic says Russian president Vladimir Putin will become 'Lord of the World'
- Newly-released documents shed light on government-funded research into worm Holes, anti-gravity, and invisibility cloaks
- UFOs - Real or Fake?
- NASA may provoke alien invasion, scientists warn
- Pentagon report says UFO encounters left witnesses with radiation burns, brain problems & damaged nerves
- Texas builds 600 miles of border wall using U-Haul trucks from California
- Greta Thunberg would have graduated by now if she stayed in school
- Sources allege Trump stole plans revealing White House's thermal exhaust port
- Clever parents dress son up as a girl on first day of school so teachers will show him how to be a boy
- Climate change is real! Here are 10 undeniable proofs
- Widow with no children living at home urged to downsize from 240 bedroom house
- Is CERN causing collective mass delusion by creating portals to alternate dimensions? an investigation
- Kamala Harris speechwriter leaves administration for new writing gig on Sesame Street
- We demand that NASA rename its homophobic James Webb Space Telescope. Now!!!!!
- A Quick Burn - Barrier Breaking
- Woke employees shut down 'queer-owned' business for being insufficiently woke
- Disaster in Saudi Arabia as Biden keeps asking to meet Jafar
- I'm not entirely sure what being a woman feels like, but I'm pretty sure that's how I feel.
- Polls indicate more breakfast tacos are leaning Republican
- Ron DeSantis runs ad in California asking Libs not to move to Florida
- Elon Musk backs out of Twitter deal after realizing he can read The Babylon Bee by going directly to their website
- Biden: 'I apologize for my latest teleprompter gaffe, end apology'
- Dick Cheney thrilled to no longer be the leastlikable Cheney
- Ukraine captures Moscow; NFL Players menstruating
- Raytheon unveils new rent-seeking missile
Quote of the Day
Every one rushes elsewhere and into the future, because no one wants to face one's own inner self.
- Michel de Montaigne
Recent Comments
What are the odds of 2 ships getting stuck, 1 called Ever Green and the other called Emerald?
The Left Humanity has everything so backwards there's really no hope in setting them right. All you can really do is sit on the sidelines and...
Why would you want to woke for them?
What about the tubed/canned cheese?
How dare that guy accost a public official...[Link]