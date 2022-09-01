© TASS



US fearing Afghanistan planning attack on US homeland

Russia's UN Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya has called on the US to "return the money stolen from the Afghan people" rather than demanding others to contribute more to fund the reconstruction of war-torn Afghanistan.the rebuilding of a country ruined in 20 years of war and occupation by the US and its allies."And, for starters, it is necessary to return the money stolen from the Afghan people back to them," the Russian envoy said.Mockingly rebuking the remarks made by his American counterpart, Nebenzya said, "From the long-winded speculations of our US colleagues, this could be perceived as a call to Russia and China to pay for the restoration of Afghanistan. Allegedly, it is the US and its allies who are paying for everything, while all that Russia and China only do is just empty talk."referring to the US-led military alliance, which participated in the occupation of Afghanistan., we are being accused of being unwilling to pay for someone else's bill," Nebenzya said. "It is an interesting proposal."The remarks came after the US President Joeanytime soon, invoking alleged concerns that the funds could end up in the hands of "terrorists."The decision not to release the Afghan funds came nearly six months after Biden signed an executive order allowing the frozen assets to potentially fund litigation brought by the families of the victims of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks in the US.However, a US judge ruled just last week that the victims of the 9/11 attacks should not be allowed to seize the Afghan assets.Slamming the remarks of his US counterpart during Tuesday's UNSC session of Afghanistan, the Russian UN envoy further said,with money; nor can money buy the loyalty of the people of Afghanistan, which the US has completely lost, apparently."The US military said it killed al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in Kabul on July 31, claiming that the terrorist leader had been living in the heart of the Afghan capital. US officials have since cited that issue as proof that the Taliban may be harboring al-Qaeda.Earlier this month,, saying during a congressional hearing, "I'm worried about the possibility that we will see al-Qaeda reconstitute."Especially now that we're out, I'm worried about the potential loss of sources and collection over there."US troops withdrew from Afghanistan almost a year ago, after the Taliban signed the 2020 Doha deal, in which they agreed not to allow Afghanistan to be used again as a launchpad for international terrorists.Afghan health experts have issued a stern warning about the dire healthcare situation in the country, exacerbated by. They say urgent action is needed to contain the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and a measles outbreak in the country while citing acute malnutrition as another health problem requiring swift action.