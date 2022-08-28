© Hector Retamal/AFP.



The US Navy has sent two warships through the Taiwan Strait on Sunday, into Taiwan early this month.The guided-missile cruisers USS Antietam and USS Chancellorsville traversed "through waters where high seas freedoms of navigation and overflight apply in accordance with international law," according to the US 7th Fleet in Japan."These ships (are transiting) through a corridor in the strait that is beyond the territorial sea of any coastal state. The ships' transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the United States' commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. The United States military flies, sails, and operates anywhere international law allows," the 7th Fleet statement continued.The Pentagon previewed the sail through of the strait,, but didn't specify a date.Eastern Theater Command slammed the "provocation" and said it is actively monitoring the US vessels.a spokesperson for the People Liberation Army's Eastern Theater Command said.