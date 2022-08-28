chopper
© Hector Retamal/AFP.
FILE PHOTO: Chinese military heliopter flies past Pingtan Island near Taiwan • August 4, 2022
The US Navy has sent two warships through the Taiwan Strait on Sunday, in a significant first sail through since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's provocative visit to Taiwan early this month.

The guided-missile cruisers USS Antietam and USS Chancellorsville traversed "through waters where high seas freedoms of navigation and overflight apply in accordance with international law," according to the US 7th Fleet in Japan.

"These ships (are transiting) through a corridor in the strait that is beyond the territorial sea of any coastal state. The ships' transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the United States' commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. The United States military flies, sails, and operates anywhere international law allows," the 7th Fleet statement continued.

The Pentagon previewed the sail through of the strait, announcing over a week ago that the Navy is preparing to do such amid Chinese warnings, but didn't specify a date.

Eastern Theater Command slammed the "provocation" and said it is actively monitoring the US vessels.

"Troops of the (Eastern) Theater Command are on high alert and ready to foil any provocation at any time," a spokesperson for the People Liberation Army's Eastern Theater Command said.