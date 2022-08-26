Dozens of people from various points in the city of Córdoba were able to observe in the sky the fall of an impressive fireball with a strong flash this Thursday night.Several people shared on social networks the moment of the explosion of the fireball. As well as security cameras that have records around 11:51 p.m.As can be seen in the images, the fireball was greenish in color with a strong explosion upon entering the atmosphere, illuminating the night sky.The fireball was seen in several provinces such as Santiago del Estero, Córdoba and Santa Fe.(Translated by Google)