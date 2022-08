© Aaron Wojack for The New York Times



Dr. Suzanne Haney, chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics' Council on Child Abuse and Neglect, advised parents against taking photos of their children's genitals, even when directed by a doctor.

Google has an automated tool to detect abusive images of children. But the system can get it wrong, and the consequences are serious.Mark noticed something amiss with his toddler. His son's penis looked swollen and was hurting him. Mark, a stay-at-home dad in San Francisco, grabbed his Android smartphone and took photos to document the problem so he could track its progression.It was a Friday night in February 2021. His wife called an advice nurse at their health care provider to schedule an emergency consultation for the next morning, by video because it was a Saturday and there was a pandemic going on. The nurse said to send photos so the doctor could review them in advance.Mark's wife grabbed her husband's phone and texted a few high-quality close-ups of their son's groin area to her iPhone so she could upload them to the health care provider's messaging system. In one, Mark's hand was visible, helping to better display the swelling. Mark and his wife gave no thought to the tech giants that made this quick capture and exchange of digital data possible, or what those giants might think of the images.With help from the photos, the doctor diagnosed the issue and prescribed antibiotics, which quickly cleared it up.Because technology companies routinely capture so much data, they have been pressured to act as sentinels, examining what passes through their servers to detect and prevent criminal behavior. Child advocates say the companies' cooperation is essential to combat the rampant online spread of sexual abuse imagery . But it can entail peering into private archives, such as digital photo albums — an intrusion users may not expect — that has cast innocent behavior in a sinister light in at least two cases The Times has unearthed.Jon Callas, a technologist at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, a digital civil liberties organization, called the cases canariesin this particular coal mine.""There could be tens, hundreds, thousands more of these," he said.Given the toxic nature of the accusations, Mr. Callas speculated that most people wrongfully flagged would not publicize what had happened.After setting up a Gmail account in the mid-aughts, Mark, who is in his 40s, came to rely heavily on Google. He synced appointments with his wife on Google Calendar.He even had a phone plan with Google Fi.In an unusual twist, Mark had worked as a software engineer on a large technology company's automated tool for taking down video content flagged by users as problematic. He knew such systems often have a human in the loop to ensure that computers don't make a mistake, and he assumed his case would be cleared up as soon as it reached that person.He filled out a form requesting a review of Google's decision, explaining his son's infection. At the same time, he discovered the domino effect of Google's rejection."The more eggs you have in one basket, the more likely the basket is to break," he said.In a statement, Google said, "Child sexual abuse material is abhorrent and we're committed to preventing the spread of it on our platforms."The day after Mark's troubles started, the same scenario was playing out in Texas. A toddler in Houston had an infection in his "intimal parts," wrote his father in an online post that I stumbled upon while reporting out Mark's story. At the pediatrician's request, Cassio, who also asked to be identified only by his first name, used an Android to take photos, which were backed up automatically to Google Photos. He then sent them to his wife via Google's chat service.Cassio was in the middle of buying a house, and signing countless digital documents, when his Gmail account was disabled. He asked his mortgage broker to switch his email address, which made the broker suspicious until Cassio's real estate agent vouched for him."It was a headache," Cassio said.The tech industry's first tool to seriously disrupt the vast online exchange of so-called child pornography was PhotoDNA, a database of known images of abuse, converted into unique digital codes, or hashes; it could be used to quickly comb through large numbers of images to detect a match even if a photo had been altered in small ways. After Microsoft released PhotoDNA in 2009, Facebook and other tech companies used it to root out users circulating illegal and harmful imagery."It's a terrific tool," the president of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said at the time "This is precisely the nightmare that we are all concerned about," Mr. Callas said. "They're going to scan my family album, and then I'm going to get into trouble."The nonprofit organization has become the clearinghouse for abuse material; it received 29.3 million reports last year, or about 80,000 reports a day. Fallon McNulty, who manages the CyberTipline, said most of these are previously reported images, which remain in steady circulation on the internet. So her staff of 40 analysts focuses on potential new victims, so they can prioritize those cases for law enforcement."Generally, if NCMEC staff review a CyberTipline report and it includes exploitative material that hasn't been seen before, they will escalate," Ms. McNulty said. "That may be a child who hasn't yet been identified or safeguarded and isn't out of harm's way."Ms. McNulty said Google's astonishing ability to spot these images so her organization could report them to police for further investigation was "an example of the system working as it should."CyberTipline staff members add any new abusive images to the hashed database that is shared with technology companies for scanning purposes. When Mark's wife learned this, she deleted the photos Mark had taken of their son from her iPhone, for fear Apple might flag her account. Apple announced plans last year to scan iCloud Photos for known sexually abusive depictions of children, but the rollout was delayed indefinitely after resistance from privacy groups.In 2021, the CyberTipline reported that it had alerted authorities to "over 4,260 potential new child victims." The sons of Mark and Cassio were counted among them.The search, related to "child exploitation videos," had taken place in February, within a week of his taking the photos of his son.Mark called the investigator, Nicholas Hillard, who said the case was closed. Mr. Hillard had tried to get in touch with Mark but his phone number and email address hadn't worked.Kate Klonick, a law professor at St. John's University who has written about online content moderation , said it can be challenging to "account for things that are invisible in a photo, like the behavior of the people sharing an image or the intentions of the person taking it."While most people would probably consider that trade-off worthwhile, given the benefit of identifying abused children, Ms. Klonick said companies need a "robust process" for clearing and reinstating innocent people who are mistakenly flagged."This would be problematic if it were just a case of content moderation and censorship," Ms. Klonick said. "But this is doubly dangerous in that it also results in someone being reported to law enforcement."Cassio was also investigated by the police. A detective from the Houston Police department called in the fall of 2021, asking him to come into the station.After Cassio showed the detective his communications with the pediatrician, he was quickly cleared. But he, too, was unable to get his decade-old Google account back, despite being a paying user of Google's web services. He now uses a Hotmail address for email, which people mock him for, and makes multiple backups of his data.Not all photos of naked children are pornographic, exploitative or abusive. Carissa Byrne Hessick , a law professor at the University of North Carolina who writes about child pornography crimes, said that legally defining what constitutes sexually abusive imagery can be complicated.But Ms. Hessick said she agreed with the police that medical images did not qualify. "There's no abuse of the child," she said. "It's taken for nonsexual reasons."In machine learning, a computer program is trained by being fed "right" and "wrong" information until it can distinguish between the two. To avoid flagging photos of babies in the bath or children running unclothed through sprinklers, Google's A.I. for recognizing abuse was trained both with images of potentially illegal material found by Google in user accounts in the past and with images that were not indicative of abuse, to give it a more precise understanding of what to flag.I have seen the photos that Mark took of his son. The decision to flag them was understandable: They are explicit photos of a child's genitalia. But the context matters: They were taken by a parent worried about a sick child."The last thing you want is for a child to get comfortable with someone photographing their genitalia," Dr. Haney said. "If you absolutely have to, avoid uploading to the cloud and delete them immediately.""I applaud Google for what they're doing," Dr. Haney said of the company's efforts to combat abuse. "We do have a horrible problem. Unfortunately, it got tied up with parents trying to do right by their kids."Cassio was told by a customer support representative earlier this year that sending the pictures to his wife using Google Hangouts violated the chat service's terms of service . "Do not use Hangouts in any way that exploits children," the terms read. "Google has a zero-tolerance policy against this content.""I can imagine it. We woke up one morning. It was a beautiful day with my wife and son and I wanted to record the moment," Mark said. "If only we slept with pajamas on, this all could have been avoided."Ms. Hessick, the law professor, said the cooperation the technology companies provide to law enforcement to address and root out child sexual abuse is "incredibly important," but she thought it should allow for corrections."From Google's perspective, it's easier to just deny these people the use of their services," she speculated. Otherwise, the company would have to resolve more difficult questions about "what's appropriate behavior with kids and then what's appropriate to photograph or not."Mark still has hope that he can get his information back. The San Francisco police have the contents of his Google account preserved on a thumb drive. Mark is now trying to get a copy. A police spokesman said the department is eager to help him.