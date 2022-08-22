Professor Hannah Fry is a British Mathematician who worked on the data that helped bring the UK out of its first lockdown.

The Pseudopandemic

Purported effects are pure artefacts, which contradict the data. Moreover, we demonstrate that the United Kingdom's lockdown was both superfluous and ineffective.

Lockdown appeared the most effective measure to save lives in the original analysis of 11 European countries performed by the Imperial College team[.] [. . .] These impacts were highly exaggerated[.][. . .] Claimed effects of lockdown are grossly overstated[.] [. . .] This bias can have devastating implication if it leads to adoption of harmful measures.

There are no historical observations or scientific studies that support the confinement by quarantine of groups of possibly infected people for extended periods. [. . .] Such a policy would also be particularly hard on and dangerous to people living in close quarters, where the risk of infection would be heightened. [. . .] Travel restrictions, such as closing airports and screening travelers at borders, have historically been ineffective [. . .] It might mean closing theaters, restaurants, malls, large stores, and bars[.] [. . .] Implementing such measures would have seriously disruptive consequences[.] [. . .] [A] manageable epidemic could move toward catastrophe.

With all respiratory diseases, the only thing that stops the disease is herd immunity. About 80% of the people need to have had contact with the virus. [. . .] We are experiencing all sorts of counterproductive consequences of not well-thought-through policy[.] [. . .] [W]e will see more cases among the elderly[.] [. . .] [W]e will see more death because of this social distancing. [. . .] I have been an epidemiologist for 35 years, and I have been modeling epidemics for 35 years [. . .] but it's a struggle to get heard.

BBC Contagion and the The Haslemere Experiment

The Pandemic app has been created as part of a BBC citizen science event that aims to identify the human networks and behaviours that spread infectious diseases.

[W]e hope the research will benefit everyone in the UK by helping plan for future outbreaks. [. . .] This anonymous information will be stored on secure servers and only accessed by the App developers and the researchers.

The data collected between December 2017 and December 2018 will contribute to this new gold-standard set for use in future simulations and in wider Pandemic research.

The BBC Pandemic App received an Invest Northern Ireland Grant for Research and Development.

The study is funded by the BBC and organised by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine [LSHTM] and University of Cambridge, in collaboration with app developers Big Motive and programme-makers 360 Production.

In the TV programme we first simulated a detailed outbreak in the town of Haslemere, and this was to be the seed of the national outbreak. [. . .] In particular, we were asked to ensure that the epidemic was seeded in Haslemere. [. . .] It is commonly believed that these epidemic establishment sites are likely to be major population centres. [. . .] While the single introduction in Haslemere may be contrived, there is also no reason to reject the possibility of a major outbreak being introduced in such a town.

The coronavirus outbreak in Haslemere has thrown up a bizarre coincidence to a BBC Four experiment series that was also filmed in the town two years ago. [. . .] The outbreak in the Surrey town has drawn spooky comparisons to the programme 'Contagion: The BBC Four Pandemic', which aired in March 2018. [. . .] The confirmed case on Friday (February 28) was the first patient to have contracted the virus from within the UK.

The BBC Pandemic Dataset

This is the big one for us, [. . . .] [T]his data set will be made available to all scientists. [. . .] I don't know anything like it. So there is a lot of interest from colleagues who have got in touch, [asking for access to the data — asking] "is there anything other people can have?" And it's like, yeah, you can have all of it. [. . .] Off you go, and it will be the BBC Pandemic Dataset.

What's so exciting about the data we have gathered is that mathematicians can now use it to test a range of interventions. What if we closed schools? How would that impact the number of people infected? And shutting down places where people gather, or asking them to stay at home? Now that we have this data there are all manner of possibilities that could be tested.

The BBC Four pandemic experiment has created a valuable legacy. [. . .] We now have a new gold standard dataset for pandemic research. A vast amount of information that will be shared with mathematicians from the Department of Health and pandemic researchers nationwide. [. . .] Better models mean better health care for all of us.

The BBC Pandemic Dataset Model

You can be infectious for a whole day without feeling ill. Meaning you can carry on about your normal everyday business without realising that you're spreading a disease.

So if you think about 50% of the population being affected [. . .] if all of those cases happened in one week, that's a really big short, sharp peak. Lots of cases. If we can slow the spread over a much longer period[,] that reduces the impact on the NHS and makes it much more manageable.

What we saw from the last flu pandemic in 2009, which was a relatively mild disease, was that our health service was almost unable to cope.

So if you take those out, vaccinate them so they are immune to the virus, and see how it changes.

Our app enabled us to identify super-spreaders in Haslemere. But in the real world people who work in busy places like schools could also be super-spreaders.

If we all commit to changing our behaviour, there are ways to slow the pandemic.

Summary of the BBC Contagion Model

Who Used The BBC's Dataset and the Model

SPI-M was all about gearing up for having the modelling groups at the ready in the case of a pandemic. [. . .] With COVID-19 a lot of people are asymptomatic, and there are other diseases which look like COVID-19, so you've got to have testing. [. . .] [S]ome types of tests have imperfect sensitivity. So even understanding surveillance of the current situation has been surprisingly complex. [. . .] We'd guessed already at that time that closing schools would do immense harm to children, and now the evidence for that is much clearer.

It might be more comfortable for us to say "we don't have enough data, we can't do this," but we should try and do what we can.

Perhaps Nutt's greatest crime is that he sincerely - and altruistically[,] I believe - tried to speak truth to power. He attempted to provide decision-makers with a sound scientific and evidence-based foundation on which to base policies that would improve people's lives. [. . .] His downfall was that he was working with a government that seems to believe in speaking power to truth rather than truth to power - deciding what is right first, then bolstering this up with evidence!

