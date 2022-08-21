These took up at least 108,807 hours of dedicated staff time over the last three years and cost the taxpayer £1,081,878 in this period.

The NHS has spent more than £1million on hundreds of 'woke' staff networks at a time when it desperately needs more cash for patient care.It is feared the NHS is heading for another crisis this winter as it faces seasonal pressures and a post-Covid backlog in treatment.Despite the National Insurance hike to raise funds and help clear the backlog, waiting lists have hit record highs. This week, the precarious state of emergency care was laid bare when one woman was forced to wait 40 hours for an ambulance. Last night, critics suggested taxpayers would be angered by the scale of NHS spending on 'right-on' causes.Elliot Keck, investigations campaign manager at the TaxPayers' Alliance, said: 'Many of the networks are a questionable use of NHS time and taxpayers' money.Multiple trusts admitted they plan to increase the number of networks they support, the funding they receive and the amount of time staff can dedicate to them.Fellow Tory MP Sir Christopher Chope said: 'The funding and staff time going into these groups is symptomatic of the waste within the NHS. The Health Secretary should use it as an example of how existing funds could be spent more efficiently next time bosses ask for more.'Notably, not all trusts provide their networks with funding, which raises questions about why others feel it is necessary to do so.Hywel Dda University Health Board, which gave its LGBTQ+ network £1,000 last year, said: 'There is an expectation that line managers will allow staff time to attend meetings and events associated with their network. This would normally equate to approximately one hour a month for network members.'Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said it is discussing a protected time agreement so staff networks can 'flourish'.The revelations came as the President of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine warned of a 'major crisis' in the ambulance service.And Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, warned the NHS is likely to experience the 'most difficult winter on record'.Saffron Cordery, chief executive of NHS Providers, which represents NHS trusts, said: 'At a time when the NHS is under such sustained pressure and trusts are facing 100,000 vacancies, it is paramount that they invest in the wellbeing of their staff. The time and money put in these networks are a proportionate investment in an NHS workforce of 1.2million staff in England.'All the evidence points to an engaged and inclusive workforce delivering better patient care.'An NHS spokesman said: 'While it is down to individual trusts to decide how they best support their own staff, these voluntary networks provide a channel to address concerns from a wide range of staff, which helps improve services for patients.'