A tornado ripped through Boomtown festival sending tents, camping chairs and gazebos 60 feet into the air as the heatwave finally broke and thunderstorms lashed the UK.Festival-goers described seeing a "scar" of destruction left by the tornado on Sunday and said objects were thrown so high into the air that they flew out of the campsite and got stuck in nearby trees.It came as Britain endured thunderstorms with the Met Office issuing yellow warnings for both England and Wales.