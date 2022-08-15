At least 3 people have died after further flooding in the state of Sonora, Mexico, authorities report.Flash flooding struck in the city of Nogales, close to the border with Arizona, USA, following a storm on 13 August 2022.The governor of Sonora, Alfonso Durazo, confirmed the death of three people, including 2 young children. The victims died after vehicles were swept away in flash floods in two separate incidents. Eleven people were rescued safely by emergency crews.A total of 12 vehicles were swept away by flooding in different parts of the city, while around 7 homes suffered flood damage. Landslides were also reported in the area.Nogales Civil Protection reported 68.6 mm of rain fell during the storm. The storm also brought gusts of wind up to 77 km/h. More heavy rain was forecast.At least 2 people died in flash floods in the state that occurred in early August this year.