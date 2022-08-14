Earth Changes
Wildfire has already destroyed 10% of natural park of Serra da Estrela, Portugal
Natasha Donn
Portugal Resident
Thu, 11 Aug 2022 11:57 UTC
Thursday morning sees 1,500 firefighters backed by over 470 appliances and 13 planes and helicopters still battling the fire that began in Covilhã in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Reports locally attested last night to 9,532 hectares having been consumed by flames - taking this fire well into the 'record books'. It remains active even today (having dipped in and out of so-called resolution, meaning the total area consumed by flames will be even larger).
According to EFFIS (image used above) the burnt areas so far are equivalent to the entire borough of Lisbon. In percentage terms, they represent 10% of the Serra da Estrela natural park.
These terrible last few days of firefighting have seen the blaze move first from Covilhã municipality to the municipality of Manteigas. Since then it has advanced into two further municipalities (Guarda and Gouveia), with all press briefings up till now continuing with the message that 'firefighting is very difficult'. No-one doubts this for a moment, but criticism of the firefighting strategy is now coming from other quarters, beyond the mayor of Manteigas. This morning's papers refer to the mayor of Gouveia also saying blame for this drama "must not die a spinster" - and that this incident is "full of surreal facts".
Nonetheless, this blaze more than any others before it this year shows just how uncontrollable blazes have become in Portugal's new 'climate reality'. It is very much the same as situations in other countries. This is the new normal for wildfires in the 21st century: they are much more difficult to control than they have been in the past.
This fire remains the 'most worrying' in Portuguese mainland territory. Other fires that have broken out since have been contained/ controlled much more quickly. Meantime around 80 municipalities in the north, centre and northern Alentejo remain at 'maximum danger' of rural fires.
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
- Clever parents dress son up as a girl on first day of school so teachers will show him how to be a boy
- Climate change is real! Here are 10 undeniable proofs
- Widow with no children living at home urged to downsize from 240 bedroom house
- Is CERN causing collective mass delusion by creating portals to alternate dimensions? an investigation
- Kamala Harris speechwriter leaves administration for new writing gig on Sesame Street
- We demand that NASA rename its homophobic James Webb Space Telescope. Now!!!!!
- A Quick Burn - Barrier Breaking
- Woke employees shut down 'queer-owned' business for being insufficiently woke
- Disaster in Saudi Arabia as Biden keeps asking to meet Jafar
- I'm not entirely sure what being a woman feels like, but I'm pretty sure that's how I feel.
- Polls indicate more breakfast tacos are leaning Republican
- Ron DeSantis runs ad in California asking Libs not to move to Florida
- Elon Musk backs out of Twitter deal after realizing he can read The Babylon Bee by going directly to their website
- Biden: 'I apologize for my latest teleprompter gaffe, end apology'
- Dick Cheney thrilled to no longer be the leastlikable Cheney
- Ukraine captures Moscow; NFL Players menstruating
- Raytheon unveils new rent-seeking missile
- World Economic Forum banner slips, revealing HYDRA logo
- Elmo dies of myocarditis after receiving COVID vaccine
- Dems pause January 6 hearings to call for insurrection
Quote of the Day
Do not pray for easy lives. Pray to be stronger men.
- John F. Kennedy
Recent Comments
Overdose of orange Kool-Aid.
It has been impossible to fight world wars since the dawn of the atomic age, yet we are hurtling toward that apocalyptic conflagration – avoided...
"Only among people whose minds have been weakened by a sort of mesmerism could so transparent a trick as that of advertising ever have been tried...
PfizerGate: Official Government Reports prove Hundreds of Thousands of People are dying every single week due to Covid-19 Vaccination BY THE...
I do recall one similar event, 47 years ago. [Link] (flour mill explosion) Not to suggest that the frequency of food processing facility fires of...