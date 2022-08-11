© Reuters/Michaela Rehle



The German economy is expected to lose more than €260 billion ($265 billion) in added value by 2030 due to the conflict in Ukraine and high energy prices, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing a study by the Institute for Employment Research (IAB).According to the study, Germany's gross domestic product (GDP) is set to bewhile the country will have aboutwhen the after-effects of the current crises are expected to end.The country'salready weakened by the Covid-19 pandemic, is expected to be hit the hardest as consumers' purchasing power dwindles. Other sectors which are likely to be affected are theas they are highly reliant on energy supplies.The study notes thatagainst those recorded prior to Russia's military operation in Ukraine and the subsequent sanctions war between the EU and Russia. If these prices are to grow further, which they will if Berlin stops purchasing Russian energy,than it would have been without the current pressures, according to the study.Earlier this year, five of Germany's top economic research centers published a joint forecast regarding the effect of the current situation on the country's GDP. They estimated thatThey also predicted that the country would experience theif Berlin doesn't change its stance on Russian energy supplies.