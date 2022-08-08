Meradalir Eruption Ever Changing

This week, a new volcanic eruption began in Iceland at Meradalir. The fissure eruption has already began to construct a cinder cone at a higher rate than witnessed in the 2021 eruption. Meanwhile, in Japan, the Iwo Jima volcano and caldera produced a new series of explosive and shallow submarine eruptions. And, also in Japan, another island volcano was placed on a heightened alert level due to seismic unrest. This video will discuss these volcano related news stories, as told and analyzed by a volcanologist.