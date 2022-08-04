Earlier today, a new volcanic eruption began in Iceland. Just northeast of where Geldingadalir famously erupted in 2021, the same volcanic system ejected lava out of a 100 meter long fissure. As a result, the alert level of this Iceland volcano was temporarily raised to red, and the eruption plume became visible across the peninsula. So, what will happen next? Where will the lava flow? This video will answer these two questions and the ongoing volcanic eruption.