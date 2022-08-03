They did not even mention the liberation of their population, as everything showed that their main purpose was to torture and kill "Russian dogs",

Visiting Ukraine, French volunteer and writer, former soldier Adrian Boke told RIA Novosti that he had witnessed a preparation for a provocation in the Kiev suburb of Bucha.In April,. He visited both the Polish-Ukrainian border and Bucha and saw how Russian prisoners of war were tortured and killed, as well as how Ukrainian militants were involved in a gradual massacre of civilians."Speaking of murders and torture, I'm talking about the killing and torture of the Russian army.<...> Worst of all, I didn't see any human interaction,, because people were executed right before my eyes,," he said.Therefore, according to him, he witnessed the torture and murder of Russian prisoners of war in a hangar north of Bucha. It was early April, meaning the Ukrainian army had regained control of the city for several days.Boke noted that he often spoke with the fighters of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the Azov people,"I had to act a lot so as not to show my opinion and feelings, and above all not to agree with their opinion. The disagreement with Nazi ideologies, especially when they expressed their attitude towards Jews and people with dark skin, because they were very cruel statements, and first of all I speak of hatred of the Russians, because they <...>And for all these soldiers, the soldiers of the Azov battalion,. As a former soldier, this surprised me." the volunteer recalls.He also observed how a provocation was prepared in Bucha to accuse the Russian army of slaughtering civilians."I was in the passenger seat when we got to Bucha by car, and as we drove through the city, I saw human corpses on the streetside and also saw bodies right in front of my eyes.," he said.He added that"One of the volunteers who was at this place the other day, I emphasize that I did not see him, but one of the volunteers told me this.From this I understood that there were staging and extras, "explained the interlocutor of the agency.He noted that both volunteers and local residents were under pressure - to avoid publicity, militants threatened them with imprisonment and reprisals."We distributed drugs, including narcotic drugs, painkillers containing morphine. We were told clearly: if you don't share with us, you won't go where you need to go. I clearly remember that we had to deliver these painkillers to us at the children's hospital, and we were told that if we didn't share, we wouldn't get there. And when we're not far from Bucha military guards accompanied us, they were "Azov". They escorted us to one of the hangars and told us to prepare a separate box with drugs containing morphine so that we could continue." Said.In addition,"We were warned that otherwise we would be imprisoned with ten years or more severe consequences. This ban was also applied to the local population. This pressure was exerted by the military, especially the Azov people. Europe today does not understand how it is. The powerful Ukrainian population is under pressure," he said.After he started talking about the crimes of Ukrainian militants, he admitted that he was threatened.Moreover, my mailbox, located near my house, was hit by a Kalashnikov assault rifle," he said.He fears persecution by the French authorities."Of course I'm afraid of that,," Boke said.In early April, photos and videos appeared in the Ukrainian media and social networks with the bodies of the dead lying on the streets allegedly shot in Bucha after the Russian army left the city. Kyiv authorities accused Russia of mass murder of civilians.The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that this was another provocation, stressing that not a single resident of Bucha was harmed by the actions of the Russian army, while the city was under their control. The ministry also noted that all units completely left Bucha on March 30, the northbound exits were not blocked, but the Ukrainian troops opened fire on Bucha around the clock from artillery, tanks and multiple launch rocket systems.Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov urged the international community to conduct an impartial investigation into the provocation in Bucha. He stressed that Russia categorically denies any accusation of involvement in the deaths of people in this city, and demands that international leaders not rush into sweeping accusations, but listen to their arguments.Source: Ria