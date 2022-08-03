Fraud unit finally set to hunt down lost millions

Thousands of businesses that received Rishi Sunak's Covid loans have gone bust without paying the money back... leaving taxpayers with a £500million billMore than 16,000 businesses that received bounce-back Covid loans have gone bust without paying the money back.The mass insolvencies may have cost the taxpayer as much as £500million, a figure which will grow as more firms collapse.Dozens of individuals have been arrested, while more than 150 directors have been barred from running companies.Last week the business department revealed that firms collectively owing, while 61,475 loans were in default, potentially costing the taxpayer £1.9billion. Official estimates showed that as much as £17billion of the £47billion loaned under the scheme will not be repaid.A fraud-busting unit weakened by Rishi Sunak's Treasury finally gets going today with its full powers restored.The Public Sector Fraud Authority was due to start work last month to help claw back millions of pounds' worth of taxpayers' cash that had been wrongly siphoned off, including Covid support loans.But since Mr Sunak quit as chancellor, the Cabinet Office has won a behind-the-scenes tussle over the unit's powers - and it now launches today with its intended mandate back in place.The unit will cost £11million to run in its first year but has a target of recovering £180million worth of fraud. 'That's a very good return on spending,' said efficiency minister Jacob Rees-Mogg.A Government source said: 'Today is a victory for the British taxpayer.'The extraordinary sum has led critics to turn on the former chancellor Rishi Sunak, who has built his pitch to be prime minister on being fiscally responsible.Senior Tories labelled approach to Covid handouts 'shamefully negligent'. The latest figures, obtained by the BBC under Freedom of Information laws, were described as 'shocking' by a former head of the Serious Fraud Office Sir David Green.He said: 'You wouldn't send an army into battle without assessing the risks. And just the same in this situation,In March 2021 the Government estimated £4.9billion would be lost to fraud and error, but this had fallen to £3.5billion by March this year.But the Government's Taxpayer Protection TaskforceBanks claimed to have prevented £2.2billion of fraud through pre-loan checks. Mr Sunak has said he was 'proud of my record' and that the amount firms are repaying has 'far surpassed anyone's expectations'.The bounce back loan scheme allowed small businesses to take out a Government-backed loan of up to £50,000 to help them through the pandemic.