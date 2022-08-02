Flash floods hit Oman on August 1st 2022.Heavy rain caused widespread floods across the country, as drainage systems were overwhelmed.Roads turned into rivers, with cars washed away by the force of water.In rural areas, landslides were seen, destroying roads and causing further damage.Travel was impossible in many areas, with boats and helicopters used to reach stranded citizens.Residents were advised to remain in their homes where possible during the floods.Flood warnings remain in place for the coming days, including for neighbouring countries, including Saudi Arabia.