Welcome to another episode of In The News, where we look through the latest health headlines and bring you the O:H take.

On this episode we talk about a once considered groundbreaking Alzheimer's study that's been found to be fraudulent and has been misdirecting further research for the past 16 years.

We also talk about the Netherlands where farmers are protesting the government's ridiculous attempts to being in harmful Green-Agenda policies that will cost farmer's their livelihoods and threaten food security for the country and Europe.

We also look at more Green propaganda, as Scientific American tries to tell us that too much protein in the diet makes our urine a "problem pollutant." We take this as an opportunity to debunk the "too much protein" myth and show how this is yet another piece of propaganda trying to convince you to give up eating meat.

Join us for all of this and more on this episode of Objective:Health!


