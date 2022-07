© Armstrong Economics

"The Court finds that since Mr. Middleton's death, the Middletons have been harassed by individuals with outlandish, hurtful, unsubstantiated, and offensive conspiracy theories regarding Mr. Middleton, his death, and his family, which have caused the Middletons immense harm and anguish."

Former Clinton advisor Mark Middleton was found dead under mysterious circumstances in May. Middleton is the main link between Bill Clinton and Jeffrey Epstein. Days after Ghislaine Maxwell revealed she would unveil her client list for a reduced sentence, Middleton suddenly died at the age of 59.The death was ruled a suicide Circuit Judge Alice Gray does not want to end up on the Clinton "suicide" list. The Freedom of Information Act would require some disclosure of unreleased federal documents.If other lawmakers were to become involved, this act could be implemented, and the case could reopen. That is unlikely.The judge claims that she is sealed records, including all videos, photos, and other content, to protect the Middletons, but obviously, her aim is to protect a more powerful family. The judge further stated that "a reasonable person would find the disclosure of the Media Content harmful or embarrassing." A reasonable person would question how a man could possibly kill himself in that manner. The Clinton Body Count continues to grow.