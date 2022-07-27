© Reuters



with special powers

The Hungarian government has set up a new Defense Council led by Prime Minister Viktor Orban which has been given special decision-making authority, the PM's press secretary Bertalan Havasi announced on Tuesday.As quoted by Hungarian news agency MTI, Havasi explained that the council was created in response to the military conflict in Ukraine and the ensuing economic crisis in Europe. Heto pay special attention to protecting Hungary's security and sovereignty in the coming years.The council, the chairman is the prime minister, and the secretary is the chief national security adviser," Havesi explained.Other members will also reportedly include the head of Orban's office as well as Hungary's interior, defense and foreign ministers, who will "meet as needed, but at least once every two weeks," according to the secretary's statement, who added that any member of the body can initiate an extraordinary meeting at any time.Prime Minister Viktor Orban also confirmed the creation of the council, writing on Facebook that "All of Europe is suffering from the consequences of war, economic crisis and increasing migration pressure. In the coming years, we will therefore pay special attention to the defense of Hungary!"Since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine in late February,Instead, Orban has insisted on increasing Hungary's military capabilities while Defense Minister Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky ordered to increase the combat readiness of its armed forces in response to the Ukrainian conflict and the influx of migrants on the southern borders of the country.